ThoughtFocus Honored with 2025 Innovations Award for Groundbreaking Mortgage Technology Solution

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtFocus, Inc. ("ThoughtFocus" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital services and technology-enabled operations specializing in the financial services industry, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with the prestigious 2025 Innovations Award by PROGRESS in Lending. This accolade honors the company's exceptional contributions to the mortgage industry through its innovative technology solutions.

The Innovations Award celebrates organizations that have introduced groundbreaking advancements, demonstrating originality and significant positive impact within the mortgage sector. ThoughtFocus was selected for its state-of-the-art mortgage technology platform, powered by an AI workforce with zero human intervention. This dynamic ecosystem of AI agents is designed to outperform traditional solutions by executing complex tasks from start to finish with precision and efficiency.

"This award is a testament to our commitment to transforming mortgage business through AI Agents," said Suman Vijayaraghavan, Business Head – Banking, Insurance & Lending at ThoughtFocus. "By leveraging AI-driven automation, we're not just improving efficiency—we're redefining what's possible for Originators. Our goal is to accelerate loan origination, minimize risk, and enhance borrower experiences while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards."

"Innovation is at the core of everything we do," stated Santhosh Ananthakrishnan, Chief Business Officer at ThoughtFocus. "We are committed to continuously exploring new technologies and methodologies to provide our clients with solutions that not only meet but exceed industry standards."

This recognition further solidifies ThoughtFocus' role as a leader in technological innovation within the mortgage industry and its ongoing commitment to excellence in service delivery.

About ThoughtFocus

ThoughtFocus helps forward-looking companies and organizations in the financial services, manufacturing, and higher education/public services sectors innovate and achieve a better future faster. ThoughtFocus' innovative and cutting-edge technology solutions enable its customers to deploy new capabilities faster, deliver better user experiences, and drive operating efficiencies. With headquarters in the U.S., the company has more than 3000 employees in locations spread across five countries. For more information, please visit the company website www.thoughtfocus.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2617448/ThoughtFocus_Logo.jpg