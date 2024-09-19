Thomson Reuters SYNERGY Conference Debuts in Dubai Bringing Customer-Driven Innovation to Legal, Tax and Finance Professionals

Innovation updates demonstrating Thomson Reuters multi-million-dollar investment in the MENA region include:

The launch of the new and improved Westlaw Middle East, featuring intuitive search and collaboration tools using the best-in-class global research technology for Middle East legal professionals.

New enhancements to deepen our know-how content offering in Practical Law Middle East

Continuous development of tax offerings to support customers navigating the changing regulatory environment including the rise of e-invoicing mandates

Demonstration of our professional-grade GenAI assistant, CoCounsel, powered by a combination of cutting edge LLMs, our content, and software solutions.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), a global content and technology company, today brings its premiere SYNERGY conference to the Middle East and North Africa for leaders in the legal, tax and finance professions. In an increasingly complex regulatory environment, Thomson Reuters is delivering a customer-driven innovation roadmap to empower professionals with the knowledge and technology to solve business challenges.

Ibrahim Abdel Rehim, Regional Head, Middle East & North Africa, Thomson Reuters said: "By bringing our global flagship conference to Dubai for the first time in 2024, Thomson Reuters is showcasing its continued commitment to investing in the region. Our aim is to provide the knowledge, connections and technology to help professionals understand today and navigate tomorrow with confidence."

Announcements at SYNERGY MENA 2024 include:

The launch of our new Westlaw Middle East: The new and improved legal research application demonstrates major advances in legal search and collaboration tools, enabling Westlaw Middle East customers to complete legal research quicker and more effectively than before. Lawyers in the Middle East will be able to access both Arabic and translated English legislation and case law, supporting them to stay ahead of the complex legal landscape.



Sonya Syan , Head of Knowledge Management, Al Tamimi & Company, said: "As a longstanding client of Westlaw Middle East, we are delighted to see significant enhancements being made to the platform. The new interface is clean and much more user-friendly, catering to the needs of bilingual lawyers while greatly improving research efficiency and accuracy. These upgrades are timely as the region has seen accelerated growth in recent years, driving an increased demand for faster, more informed legal insights."





His Excellency Professor Dr. Ebrahim Alhajri , President, Khalifa University , said: "We are committed to staying in the forefront of innovation and providing our students, faculty, and researchers with the best tools to succeed in a rapidly evolving world. Partnering with Thomson Reuters to implement CoCounsel is a significant step in our journey to integrate advanced AI solutions into our academic and operational framework. We are delighted to see the transformative impact this will have on our community."

Other key topics from the day include:

The UAE's Shift to a Digital First Nation: The opening keynote by His Excellency Dr. Saeed Al Dhaheri uncovers how leaders in the UAE propelled the nation to the forefront of digital innovation, with a look ahead to their ambitious roadmap for continued digital success.





The opening keynote by His Excellency Dr. uncovers how leaders in the UAE propelled the nation to the forefront of digital innovation, with a look ahead to their ambitious roadmap for continued digital success. Forces Shaping Professional Work: Panel discussion with industry leaders from Al Futtaim, Gartner and Abu Dhabi University exploring how AI and digital transformation is rapidly reshaping the UAE's professional landscape, including insights from The Future of Professionals report.





Panel discussion with industry leaders from Al Futtaim, Gartner and University exploring how AI and digital transformation is rapidly reshaping the UAE's professional landscape, including insights from The Future of Professionals report. Navigating Compliance Complexity: Tax, finance and legal experts discuss the latest developments and strategic implications of new regulations on multinationals, including insights from the Ministry of Finance and the UAE Cabinet.





Tax, finance and legal experts discuss the latest developments and strategic implications of new regulations on multinationals, including insights from the Ministry of Finance and the UAE Cabinet. International expansion of strategic industries: In a panel hosted by Reuters, leaders from Emirates, Masdar and Gradiant delve into the opportunities and challenges posed by macroeconomic trends on international expansion plans in their industries.

