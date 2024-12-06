Thomson Reuters named a Leader in 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Enterprise

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE/TSX: TRI), a global content and technology company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in two IDC MarketScape reports – IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled SaaS Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Enterprise 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52035324, December 2024), and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Value-Added Tax Management Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52732824, December 2024).

"In today's rapidly evolving global marketplace, tax compliance has become increasingly complex for multinational corporations. At Thomson Reuters, we're committed to empowering our customers with cutting-edge technology that not only ensures compliance but also enhances their competitive edge," said Ray Grove, head of Corporate Tax and Trade at Thomson Reuters.

"We believe our recognition as a Leader in both the enterprise SUT and VAT markets in this IDC MarketScape underscores our unwavering dedication to our customers' success. Through our trusted ONESOURCE solutions, serving over 205 countries and territories, we continue to push the boundaries of innovation. Our vision is to create a seamlessly connected suite of global indirect tax calculation, reporting, and e-invoicing capabilities, providing best-in-class technology to enable our customers to navigate the complexities of tax compliance with confidence and agility."

"Businesses of all sizes are grappling with an increasingly complex tax landscape, and they are turning to technology vendors for sophisticated tax automation solutions that seamlessly integrate, ensure compliance, and boost operational efficiency," said Kevin Permenter, research manager at IDC. "Thomson Reuters has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation and customer success in the SaaS and cloud-enabled Value-Added Tax automation software market. Their ONESOURCE platform stands out for its comprehensive global coverage, robust integration capabilities, and advanced features powered by edge computing and AI. They are positioned well to address the evolving needs of businesses facing intricate tax compliance challenges across multiple jurisdictions."

Pagero, part of Thomson Reuters, was also recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: European Compliant e-Invoicing 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #EUR151806424, September 2024). As a key part of Thomson Reuters e-invoicing offering, ONESOURCE Pagero supports businesses to accelerate growth with trusted, automated e-invoicing software that streamlines global compliance processes to unlock valuable business insights.

Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE offers comprehensive tax compliance solutions, including automated tax return preparation and filing for Sales and Use Tax and VAT. It integrates with major ERPs and provides tax determination and calculation for all transactions. ONESOURCE also features edge computing for faster, more controlled tax calculations. Recently, Thomson Reuters launched ONESOURCE with CoCounsel globally, integrating generative AI assistance. This enhanced solution combines a new AI Product Support skill with CoCounsel, Thomson Reuters professional-grade generative AI assistant that provides instant, natural-language answers drawn from Thomson Reuters trusted, proprietary content.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (NYSE / TSX: TRI) ("TR") informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

Media contact

Kirsty Bennett

Director, Customer and Product PR

kirsty.bennett@thomsonreuters.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2374577/Thomson_Reuters_Logo.jpg