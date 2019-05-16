ThomasLloyd Launches First Open-ended Public Infrastructure Fund and Signs Global Fund Distribution Agreement With Allfunds

LONDON and ZURICH, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global investment and advisory firm ThomasLloyd announced that it is cooperating with Allfunds, one of the world's leading distributors of investment funds. Following the signing of a global framework agreement relating to ThomasLloyd´s fund suite earlier this year, as of today, the ThomasLloyd SICAV–Sustainable Infrastructure Income Fund (SIIF) is accessible via the Allfunds open architecture fund platform.

The new open-ended Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) is domiciled in Luxembourg, structured as a SICAV SA (UCI Part II) and subject to the UCITS V Directive depositary regime. The SIIF represents the world's first fully regulated, open-ended public infrastructure fund and is available in 26 dedicated share classes for both retail and institutional investors. Options include a choice of nine currencies available as accumulating or distributing share classes.

The Fund invests directly in unlisted infrastructure assets in the areas of renewable energy, utilities, transport, social infrastructure and communications with a geographic focus on Asia-Pacific; applying socially responsible investment principles (SRI) whilst reducing investment risks through diversification across countries, sectors, technologies and investment styles. Authorised for sale throughout Europe and a selection of other countries worldwide, SIIF offers investors convenient, direct and instant access to a particularly attractive asset class.

ThomasLloyd's pure-play impact investment strategy is based on an international award-winning process, and is aimed at an increasing number of global investors who are seeking a capital investment that is guaranteed to make a positive ecological and social impact, in addition to its economic objective. The Fund offers first-time access for private and professional investors to an asset class previously only available to few institutional investors globally with extensive in-house experience in the sector. Since launch of the portfolio in January 2011 the investment strategy has enjoyed double-digit annual rates of return whilst simultaneously offering low volatility.

ThomasLloyd Chairman and Group CEO, Michael Sieg, commented: "Offering our open-ended AIF on the global Allfunds fund platform creates a win-win situation. By investing with ThomasLloyd, an accredited partner of the IFC, institutional and private investors can benefit both from our investment expertise in the evolving asset class of infrastructure and add substantially to their ESG quotas in their investment portfolios. At the same time, ThomasLloyd significantly increases its distribution reach by joining this powerful global network."

About Allfunds

Allfunds Group offers integrated fund solutions (operational, analysis and information). Created in 2000, today Allfunds has more than €370 Billion assets under administration and offers close to 64,000 funds from 1,200 fund managers. Allfunds has a local presence in Spain, Italy, UK, Chile, UAE, Switzerland, Colombia, Luxembourg, Singapore and Sao Paolo and has more than 610 institutional clients, including major commercial banks, private banks, insurance companies, fund managers, financial supermarkets, international brokers, and specialist firms from 45 different countries. For more information, visit: www.allfundsbank.com.

About ThomasLloyd Group

ThomasLloyd Group is a leading global investment and advisory firm, solely dedicated to the infrastructure sector in Asia. The Company is based in London and Zurich, as well as 15 other locations in 12 countries in North America, Europe and Asia. The services it provides encompass capital raising, M&A and corporate finance for private and stock-market-listed companies, project financing and management for project developments, and investment consulting, wealth management and funds for private and institutional investors. The ThomasLloyd Group has more than 250 employees and currently manages assets worth around 3.5 billion US dollars. For more information, visit: www.thomas-lloyd.com.

