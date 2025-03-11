Thistle Technologies extends embedded device security platform with new firmware update and secure boot capabilities

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thistle Technologies today announced the addition of new over-the-air (OTA) update and secure boot capabilities to its embedded device security platform, providing OEMs with a turnkey solution which addresses all common types of security risks facing embedded devices.

Best In Show Award Winners Badge

Visitors to the Embedded World exhibition (Nuremberg, Germany, 11-13 March 2025) can see demonstrations of these new capabilities at the Thistle Technologies booth 2-412. At the booth, visitors can also interact with our expert team, and learn how innovative Thistle security solutions can be seamlessly integrated into embedded products and product platforms.

Thistle's end-to-end, turnkey solution for device firmware/software updates provides both strong protection and flexible implementation. The Thistle Update solution includes device software, developer tools, and Thistle Cloud components. It supports:

Devices powered by an embedded Linux® operating system, across multiple architectures including ARM/ARM64 and x86-64

Infineon PSOC™ 6 microcontrollers

In addition, Thistle is revealing at Embedded World its Secure Boot Enablement solution. This comprises tools and services to help customers to enable secure/verified boot on supported hardware. The Thistle Secure Boot Enablement product includes device software, developer tools, and Thistle Cloud components.

The product provides a range of functions for ensuring strong security at device start-up, including key management for production firmware signing, and tight control of firmware signing operations.

Devices supported by the Thistle Secure Boot Enablement solution include:

Thistle Secure Boot for Espressif ESP32 ICs

ICs Thistle Verified Boot for devices with an Infineon OPTIGA™ Trust M secure element with the U-Boot bootloader on the host, and an I²C interface for host-to-secure element communication. Examples of compatible platforms include Raspberry Pi 4, BeagleBone Black, and BeagleBone AI.

Commitment to innovation and security

Raul Vergara, Chief Revenue Officer of Thistle, said: 'Thistle's new OTA update platform and Secure Boot Enablement solution not only highlight our commitment to delivering secure, reliable, and efficient updates for the rapidly evolving embedded market, but also simplify security for design engineers. We look forward to engaging with industry professionals and showing how these innovations can drive forward device security and operational excellence.'

About Thistle Technologies

Thistle Technologies supplies a set of security tools and services for embedded devices that allows teams to address major areas of security risk immediately. Embedded and IoT devices rarely have the security mitigations that are present in general-purpose operating systems. The modern Thistle Technologies security platform for devices meets the need for comprehensive security protection in an easy-to-use format compatible with the microprocessor and microcontroller platforms in widespread use in embedded devices.

Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2637906/Thistle_Technologies.jpg