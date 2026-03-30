"This Summer Canada is Welcoming Wales Fans to Come Watch Whales Instead."
News provided byWild Whales Vancouver
30 Mar, 2026, 04:01 GMT
"Wild Wales offers Wales fans in Vancouver this summer a free whale-watching tour."
VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the news that Wales has officially missed out on qualifying for this summer's football tournament, one Canadian whale-watching company is offering Wales fans the next best thing: the chance to watch whales instead.
Today, Wild Whales Vancouver announced the "W(h)ales Watching" initiative: a campaign welcoming any Welsh football fan travelling to Canada this summer to swap their jerseys for life jackets and watch actual whales, completely for free (*for the first 10 lucky Welsh fans to claim the offer).
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