This Overlooked Cellular Market on Track to Reach $5.4 Billion Value by 2029

PALM BEACH, Florida, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The explosive adoption of smartphones around the world is creating sizable opportunity for the push-to-talk cellular over cellular market. In fact, according to Persistence Market Research, push-to-talk cellular sales could grow at a 9.7% CAGR to nearly $5.4 billion over the next 10 years. "The push-to-talk over cellular market in North America is projected to offer the highest opportunity during the forecast period, followed by the European push-to-talk over cellular market. The push-to-talk over cellular market in East Asia is expected to record the third-highest incremental opportunity during the forecast period. Moreover, the push-to-talk over cellular market in East Asia is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period," notes Persistence Market Research. That's opening a wide range of opportunity for companies including Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM)(OTCQX:SYATF), Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR), Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), and Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM.V)(OTCQXS:YATF) BREAKING NEWS: Siyata Mobile Inc. just announced it has launched the Company's flagship Push-to-Talk LTE Uniden UV350 in-vehicle device that is integrated with Nova Talk, a leading enterprise PoC for instant communication. The UV350 provides its enterprise customers with the first ever dedicated in-vehicle Push-to-Talk cellular solution built for the specific requirements of commercial vehicles. Features such as in-cabin noise cancellation, increased cellular signal coverage, unparalleled sound quality, extra-large 5.5" wide screen and large one-touch buttons allow drivers to "keep their eyes on the road, and hands on the wheel." Siyata's one-of-a-kind device will provide UV350 users with an unparalleled in-vehicle communication experience, as the industry transitions to multi-functional PoC solutions. The Uniden® UV350 is now available through Rogers.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, commented, "Launching the UV350 with the largest provider of wireless communications services in Canada continues to increase our reach and we are confident our innovative in-vehicle solution will continue to spread among enterprise and commercial drivers, creating an increasing demand as our brand recognition grows."

"Rogers offers a full range of products and solutions for business customers including the new Push-to-Talk LTE Uniden UV350 in-vehicle device," said Tom Jolly, Vice President, Product Management, Rogers for Business. "Business customers who operate fleets of vehicles can benefit from the in-vehicle Push-to-Talk solution, all on Canada's most trusted network."

Other related developments from around the markets include:

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) just announced general availability of the Octave all-in-one edge-to-cloud solution for connecting industrial assets to the cloud. With integrated edge devices, network and interfaces to all major cloud service providers, Octave accelerates, simplifies and de-risks IoT initiatives. By building edge-to-cloud connectivity into products, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and enterprises can collect data about how equipment is being used, allowing them to maximize performance and uptime, reduce maintenance costs and offer transformational equipment-as-a-service and consumption-based services. The benefits for industrial companies are clear, however, the complexities of implementing and scaling IoT solutions can make it too expensive and risky for many to attempt. Octave simplifies this complex integration, allowing companies to get applications up and running within days instead of months, giving them access to use their equipment data to unlock valuable insights and opportunities. Kent Thexton, President & CEO, Sierra Wireless, said: "It is difficult, complex and time consuming to integrate wireless edge technology. Octave is built on 25 years of Sierra Wireless IoT experience to deliver a whole new way for OEMs and industrial companies to access machine data in the cloud. Octave eliminates the complex hardware integration, certification and security concerns and allows businesses to seamlessly access their operational data in the cloud and integrate it with their IT systems."

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) just announced the addition of ballistics and crime gun intelligence to its software portfolio to bring greater efficiency and speed to law enforcement investigations. The addition is made possible through the powerful combination of Vigilant BallisticSearch, which provides enhanced ballistics image capture and analysis, and Vigilant CrimeSearch, a new pattern crime mapping, data retrieval and analysis tool. When deployed together, the two solutions enable law enforcement to connect seemingly disparate crimes to identify patterns, expedite case closures and improve public safety. "Crime gun intelligence is critical to our ability to uncover associations and identify non-obvious relationships between incidents," said Sergeant Clinton Ivey, North Charleston Police Department. "During our first meeting, we asked Motorola Solutions if they could show us one test fire and one scene-collected round that was found at a homicide scene the prior day on the Vigilant BallisticSearch Image Capture Station. When utilizing the station, it was clear, with the images captured, that it was probable that these two exhibits were fired from the same weapon. Both exhibits were then submitted to the State Lab and were confirmed. From this information, a charge of homicide was then placed on the known suspect. We look forward to the installation of Vigilant BallisticSearch in the near future."

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) just announced a collaboration that will enable applications to process data where it is generated – from an assembly line to a retail store shelf, helping businesses save time and increase productivity. The companies are partnering to create enterprise solutions that use Verizon's network and platform capabilities integrated with SAP's software and services, particularly the SAP® Leonardo Internet of Things (IoT) solution, SAP Edge Services and analytics, computing and data management capabilities. This announcement was made at Mobile World Congress Americas, being held in LA October 22-24. With the new partnership, SAP's customers are poised to benefit from Verizon's new technologies, such as 5G, software defined networking (SDN) and its Intelligent Edge Network capabilities, to accelerate their digital transformation and unlock the power of the Intelligent Enterprise.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) announced the availability of NB-IoT on its Curiosity IoT platform . A complement to the nationwide Cat-M rollout, NB-IoT further expands low-power wide area network access to its dedicated, virtualized and distributed network and operating system, purpose-engineered for IoT. "Whether its sensors are in a large fleet of cargo trucks or connectivity across an industrial automation operation, the combination of CAT-M and NB-IoT brings flexibility to address the unique demands of diverse connected device use cases," said Ivo Rook, senior vice president of IoT and product development. "The design of Curiosity™ IoT has always been based on being connectivity-agnostic. Low-power wide area network expansion is a reflection of this need, and we are proud to launch NB-IoT to support ABB as they connect their industry leading solutions."

