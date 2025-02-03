THIRTY-FIVE U.S. AND CANADIAN JURISDICTIONS JOIN EXPANDED SETTLEMENT WITH JOSIP HEIT AND GSB GERMANY

Law firm Quinn Emanuel announces settlement claims process will begin on February 21

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulators in thirty-five U.S. states and Canadian provinces have agreed to settlement terms with GSB Gold Standard Corporation AG (GSB Germany), GSB Germany founder Josip Heit, and certain affiliated companies, brands, and platforms, lawyers for the GSB entities and Mr. Heit announced today.

The civil settlement first announced on September 9, 2024, now includes Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington DC, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Alberta (Canada), and British Columbia (Canada).

No monetary penalties or fines will be imposed as part of the settlement. Instead, Mr. Heit and the GSB entities have agreed to refund all eligible customers in the settling jurisdictions. An independent claims administrator, AlixPartners, LLP, will accept claims from customers to determine eligibility for compensation.

The settlement claims process will begin on February 21, 2025. The claims period will be open for 90 days, until May 22, 2025. All claims must be submitted by May 22, 2025. More information on how to submit a claim is available at https://gsbsettlement.com/. Only residents of the settling U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions are eligible to participate in the settlement claims process.

The settlement will become final upon conclusion of the claims process. The GSB entities and Mr. Heit will consent – without admitting or denying any violations of law or that any product offered by the GSB entities is a security – to cease-and-desist from offering or selling unregistered securities in the settling jurisdictions. The settlement terms do not require the GSB entities or Mr. Heit to make any admissions of fact or law.

The settling jurisdictions also have agreed not to allege fraud or dishonest practices by Mr. Heit or the GSB entities, and any settling jurisdiction that previously alleged fraud or dishonest practices will withdraw, redact, or amend their prior filings to remove those allegations.

"We are pleased to begin the claims process," said Mr. Heit, founder of GSB Germany. "Our community is our priority, and we look forward to finalizing this historic settlement. We will settle on these same terms with any other U.S. or Canadian regulator who wishes to join this resolution. And we will defend ourselves against any regulator who insists on unfair terms we cannot accept."

"This settlement reflects our clients' commitment to doing right by their community," said Avi Perry and Alex Spiro, partners at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP who served as counsel for Mr. Heit and GSB Germany. "The start of the claims period is an important step toward successfully completing the settlement process and putting this matter to rest."

