ThinScale Recognized as a 2020 Global Enabling Technology Leader by Frost & Sullivan

The World Health Organization (WHO) classified COVID-19 as a global pandemic based on the ease and rate of infection, elevated mortality rates, and degree of spread across regions and countries. In response, enterprises around the world have been compelled to vacate large contact center sites and deploy an extensive work-at-home agent (WAHA) model.

"Numerous global providers in the business process outsourcing space rely on ThinScale's technology to deliver, secure, and manage endpoints across their vast, distributed workforces and WAH programs," said Principal Analyst Michael DeSalles. "Aside from assisting BPOs, ThinScale has a track record of successfully delivering best-in-class solutions for leading companies across industry verticals."

ThinScale is a leader in architecting and delivering software solutions that enable organizations to effectively implement their remote working, bring your own device (BYOD), and business continuity strategies. ThinScale's portfolio of Windows-based software-only solutions enables existing hardware, owned by either the organization or the user, to be easily converted into secure, flexible, and centrally-managed thin clients.

For example, ThinScale's Secure Remote Worker was developed out of the demand for a secure BYOD option that would work on user- or agent-owned devices. The software locks down the device but only temporarily, allowing users to switch between their personal environment and a temporary corporate workspace environment without needing to reboot, dual-boot, or boot from an external USB device.

"The rather small but dynamic ThinScale team disrupted the thin client market with ThinKiosk – the first Windows-based PC-to-thin-client converter – back in 2013," noted DeSalles. "Quietly and effectively, ThinScale has empowered IT departments worldwide with software solutions that are mission-critical in today's modern digital workplace."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this Award to companies that have developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The Award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify Best Practices across industries.

