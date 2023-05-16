ThinkMarkets announces strategic partnership with Acuity Trading

The latest collaboration integrates Acuity Trading's Signal Centre tools directly into the ThinkMarkets trading ecosystem, enabling traders to save valuable research time by receiving up to 40 high-quality, real-time trading signals each day, compiled by experienced technical analysts and innovative AI-based market data analysis.

These signals will be delivered to traders before the markets open, allowing them to plan their strategies in advance and make informed trading decisions. The signals will also come with entry, exit, and stop loss levels; empowering traders to implement their strategies with confidence.

Traders can personalise their experience by filtering trading signals by market and creating dashboards to fit their trading style and risk appetite. They will also be able to tap into detailed information about trades which will support them to identify new trading opportunities quicker and understanding each opportunity in more depth. This will keep the traders abreast of changes affecting each trade throughout the day.

Sharing thoughts on the partnership, ThinkMarkets CEO and co-founder Nauman Anees said, "We are always looking for ways to enhance our traders' experience and give them opportunities to improve their trading performance and achieve their trading goals. The integration of Signal Centre compliments our varied offering of trading platforms by providing clear, actionable insights direct to traders to support them to make informed and faster decisions about their trades."

Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading, commented, "We are delighted to be partnering with ThinkMarkets, a leading global online trading provider. This partnership will allow us to offer our innovative analytics platform to ThinkMarkets' clients, providing them with a valuable tool to help them make more informed trading decisions. We believe that this partnership will be mutually beneficial, and we look forward to working together to help traders succeed."

About Acuity Trading

Acuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity's team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug and play widgets and third party automation services.

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online trading provider established in 2010 offering clients the ability to trade over 4,000+ CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, equities and more.

The company has 450,000 global clients and holds 9 regulatory licenses from the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), Cayman Island Monetary Authority (CIMA), Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission (CySEC), Financial Conduct Authority, UK (FCA), Financial Services Authority, Seychelles (FSA), Financial Services Conduct Authority, South Africa (FSCA), Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC), Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA) and the New Zealand Financial Markets Authority (FMA).

Clients can gain access to three trading platforms, the ThinkMarkets proprietary multi award-winning ThinkTrader platform and both MT4 and MT5 platforms. All platforms are available on mobile, web and desktop.

ThinkMarkets has 11 global offices including London, Tokyo, Chicago, Melbourne, Limassol, Dubai, Sofia and Johannesburg.

The company is the official trading partner of Liverpool football club.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074827/Acuity_Trading.jpg

SOURCE Acuity Trading