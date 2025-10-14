Thinkfree and Ercom Partner to Enhance CryptoBox with Secure Office Document Editing

PARIS and SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ercom, a Thales company, and Thinkfree, South Korea-based software company specialized in cloud-based document productivity and AI, announced a strategic partnership to offer Ercom's customers a highly secure online collaboration. Under this agreement, Thinkfree office will be integrated into the Cryptobox environment with a comprehensive suite of tools, compatible with Microsoft® Office formats (docx, .xlsx, .pptx) and Open Document Formats (ODF).

Christophe Thomas, Head of Product at Ercom (left), and DeeKay Kim, CEO of Thinkfree (right)

Designed as a competitive alternative to existing offerings, it enables multiple users to securely create, share and edit documents, including word processing files, presentations and spreadsheets, with the same fluidity and efficiency as traditional collaborative suites.

This feature enables real-time collaboration and document editing with both internal and external partners, while ensuring a high level of security. It meets the performance and productivity needs of security-sensitive industries such as defense, finance, and public services, through Cryptobox's encrypted storage and protected workspace, securely managed by Ercom teams.

Two companies have already been working together to strengthen data security. They signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to agree on future developments, and this agreement represents the first step of that collaboration.

Cryptobox is a collaboration and file transfer solution that provides end-to-end data encryption. Documents can be securely accessed from a PC, smartphone or tablet. It simplifies sharing, collaboration and exchange of encrypted documents between colleagues and external partners. Cryptobox is operated and hosted on a qualified and sovereign cloud, certified SecNumCloud by the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI)*.

DeeKay Kim, CEO of Thinkfree , said "Our collaboration with Ercom is more than just a software deal. It represents an important step in strengthening our competitiveness in the global security market and creating a next-generation office environment that combines security and functionality."

Christophe Thomas, Head of Product at Ercom (Thales group) , stated " We chose to partner with Thinkfree because of the power and user-friendliness of their editing capabilities. Our companies share core values, providing customers with secure and intuitive tools that enhance collaboration. We are confident that this partnership marks a major milestone for Cryptobox and its users. "

About ERCOM

ERCOM, a subsidiary of the Thales Group since 2019, is a French company renowned for its mobility security solutions. For almost 40 years, ERCOM has developed a leading position in the communications, data and terminal security markets. This position is based on complementary technological expertise in telecom/cloud infrastructure, cryptography and software. We offer certified security solutions that comply with the highest functional requirements. Our solutions are deployed in France and internationally by companies and public institutions that need scalable, reliable and highly secure tools.

More information about ERCOM's secure solutions: https://cds.thalesgroup.com/en/ercom

About Thinkfree

Thinkfree is a global software company specializing in document productivity and AI solutions. Building on its leadership in online office technology, Thinkfree develops secure and scalable platforms for modern workplaces, continuously advancing intelligent collaboration tools and AI agents. Its solutions are trusted by enterprises and public institutions worldwide.

More information about Thinkfree: https://thinkfree.com/

