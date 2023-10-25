THINKCAR will participate in the AAPEX Auto Parts Exhibition to showcase innovative automotive diagnostic tools and smart solutions

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dubai Auto Parts Exhibition is one of the most influential professional exhibitions in the automotive aftermarket in the Middle East, attracting suppliers and professionals from around the world. As a renowned provider of automotive diagnostic equipment and smart automotive solutions, THINKCAR showcased its innovative capabilities and product strength in a unique way at the exhibition. The THINKCAR diagnostic products are not only powerful in functionality but also easy to operate, leaving a profound impression on visitors. These outstanding qualities allowed THINKCAR to stand out among numerous exhibitors, earning unanimous praise from industry insiders and achieving significant success.

1

Dubai Auto Parts Exhibition Report: https://www.thinkcar.com/edetail?id=thinkcar-at-automechanika-dubai-2023-1

Following its success at the Dubai Auto Parts Exhibition, THINKCAR will continue to participate in the AAPEX Auto Parts Exhibition held in the United States. AAPEX is the largest automotive parts exhibition in North America, gathering automotive parts users and aftermarket service providers from North and Central America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East. It is also one of the largest trade fairs in the global automotive manufacturing industry. THINKCAR will participate in the exhibition and showcase its latest products and technologies, including innovative automotive diagnostic tools and smart solutions. Among them, the Platinum S20 is the latest product in intelligent vehicle diagnostics, supporting 220 global automotive brands, 12V and 24V passenger cars, commercial vehicles, hybrid vehicles, heavy-duty trucks, and more. It provides comprehensive diagnostics for both passenger cars and heavy-duty trucks, including functions such as reading and clearing fault codes, real-time data streaming, action tests, special functions, and 28 different maintenance reset functions. During the event, company representatives will also engage in discussions with industry experts and partners from around the world, sharing the latest industry trends and solutions.

THINKCAR will continue to showcase its innovative strength and excellent products at the AAPEX Auto Parts Exhibition, and bring new elements and possibilities to the global automotive industry. At the same time, THINKCAR also looks forward to seeing more companies from around the world engage in in-depth exchanges and collaborations with themselves, jointly driving the development of the automotive industry.

Contact

THINKCAR Team

official@thinkcar.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2257114/1.jpg

SOURCE THINKCAR US