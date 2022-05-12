Think You Know the Best Way to Eat a Reese’s Cup? Prove it.

With an entire month of celebration, the love will reach a fevered pitch in the United Kingdom on May 18 with a special day solely dedicated to Reese's. In the lead up to the big day, we are putting out the call on digital and social media for the most creative, meticulous, and silly ways people eat their Reese's Cups to fuel the debate. So, prove it: show us how the way you eat a Reese's Cup is inarguably the best by sharing your method on Instagram @reesesuk using #AnythingButOrdinary and #ILoveReesesDay

"Our fans know that while there's definitely no wrong way to enjoy the undeniable magic of Reese's Cups, there's arguably the 'rightest' way," said Ahmad Nasser, Marketing Director Hershey AEMEA. "From the 'sammich' method (eating from the outer edges in) to the 'peeler' to the 'pro,' we get that the way you enjoy an iconic Reese's Cup is personal. And there's a new way to enjoy our Cups. Five Guys, The UK's favorite burger restaurant have added Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to their milkshake mix ins over the summer."

If we think you've nailed it, we may even share the spotlight on our channels, giving you plenty of bragging rights. Go ahead and let your peanut butter and chocolate obsession shine because while you may think you have the best way to eat a Reese's Cup, there's no wrong way and there will never be.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Ice Breakers, and many others.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

