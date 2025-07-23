Edgen's Megabrain Injects Iconic Minds Into Everyday Crypto Decisions

HONG KONG, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgen , an AI-driven market intelligence platform, is redefining how retail investors navigate digital assets. Edgen's foundational architecture, powered by its proprietary Efficient Decision Guidance Model (EDGM), is purpose-built to process vast market inputs from on-chain transactions to social media pulses and return coherent, contextual guidance within seconds. Where traditional analytics platforms rely on charts and data grids, Edgen frames insight in motion, real-time, conversational, and synthesized.

Think Like Vitalik, Trade Like Buffett: Edgen Reconceptualizes How Retail Investors Navigate Digital Assets

Today, Edgen launches its latest feature, Megabrain Investors' Picks , a first-of-its-kind feature that simulates how globally recognized investors and public figures might evaluate specific crypto assets. With one query, users can receive AI-generated opinions "as if" they were speaking to Warren Buffett, Vitalik Buterin, Nancy Pelosi, Binance's CZ, and other widely followed financial minds.

Megabrain Investors' Picks addresses the growing need for retail investors, who are often operating with limited context and are experiencing information overload, struggling to make confident decisions in a highly volatile market.

It is not a chatbot nor a parody, and not quite financial advice either, although for many retail investors overwhelmed by opinion noise, it might function like something close. At its core, Megabrain compresses massive amounts of public information like speeches, historical decisions, known holdings, quotes, etc., into stylized, fast-response simulations. The voices are fictionalized, but the tone and positioning reflect a very real investing logic.

"Retail investors are over-informed but under-aligned," said Sean Tao, CEO & Co-Founder of Edgen. "There's no shortage of analysis online, but what's often missing is personality-guided inference, such as how someone like Warren Buffett would react, not just what the market did. These nuances are valuable, especially for those making decisions alone."

The feature doesn't bury users in data, nor does it attempt to predict prices. Instead, it offers contextual tone, the kind that institutional players absorb over years of watching a portfolio manager speak, or observing how certain personalities lean when markets shift.

Unlike static market reports or long-form analysis, Megabrain Investors' Picks invites rapid comparison. By asking the same question across multiple personalities, users can watch the philosophical spread unfold. For example, Buffett's caution against Trump's enthusiasm, or Buterin's nuance against CZ's pragmatism. It becomes a live case study in sentiment divergence, delivered in natural language and without pretense.

Edgen has already been gradually positioning itself as a crypto-native insights layer with mass accessibility features like Edgen Search (real-time token data plus conversational summaries), Portfolio AI, and narrative tools that interpret sentiment shifts. Megabrain adds the missing layer: Voice Opinions. It may be simulated, but it is specific, sharp, and occasionally surprising.

About Edgen

Edgen is the leading AI-powered market intelligence operating system in the crypto space. Through its proprietary Efficient Decision Guidance Model (EDGM), the platform transforms high-barrier institutional-grade strategies into universally accessible smart tools. Pioneering the "Cognition-as-a-Service" (CaaS) architecture, Edgen integrates modular AI agents, real-time social sentiment analysis, and on-chain analytics to empower retail traders and independent analysts to navigate crypto markets with institutional-grade precision.

Backed by crypto-native funds such as Framework Ventures and North Island Ventures, Edgen's technical team combines former Wall Street quantitative trading experts and core Web3 protocol developers, collectively building the cognitive infrastructure for next-generation open finance.

