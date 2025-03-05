Thinaer Launches Sonar 6.0.0, Delivering Breakthrough Geospatial Mapping and Enhanced Operational Insights

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinaer today announces the release of Sonar 6.0.0, a transformative upgrade that sets a new standard in geospatial insights and overall platform performance. This release introduces the highly anticipated Beta Geospatial Maps, empowering users with advanced mapping capabilities to visualize and interact with data like never before.

Sonar 6.0.0 features enhanced mapping controls—adjustable overlay opacity, Satellite and Road views, and intuitive image placement for in-depth spatial analysis. In addition, streamlined asset management enhancements allow users to update primary beacons, view breadcrumb trails with check-in timestamps, and access bulk upload links that directly navigate to asset details. Data exports now include graph-specific options, customizable temperature preferences, and comprehensive trigger resolution reports.

"We are excited to deliver one of our most revolutionary releases to date. Our team is ready for their hard work in Sonar 6.0.0 to expedite insights and operational efficiencies for our customers. With more than double the map viewing area and expanded features for data interaction at both high and drilled down levels, Beta Maps are setting our users up for success," said Bo Thomas, Director of Product at Thinaer.

The update further refines the user interface with alphabetized favorites, standardized icons, and a convenient copy button for Device IDs. Enhanced security measures now require new non-SSO users to update their passwords upon initial login, ensuring robust onboarding.

About Thinaer

Thinaer delivers advanced Industrial IoT (IIoT) and real-time location system (RTLS) solutions designed to eliminate operational waste, increase asset visibility, and optimize workflows across defense, manufacturing, aerospace, and healthcare. Thinaer empowers organizations with secure, actionable insights to reduce costs, ensure compliance, and enhance accountability.