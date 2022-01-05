Thin Wafers Market to Reach US$ 21.65 Bn by 2031; Growing Adoption of Ultra-thin Silicon Wafers to Propel Sales: TMR Study

- Application of glass wafers in micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) to drive revenue gains; thin wafers gathering traction in fabrication of optical semiconductor devices

- North America a potentially lucrative thin wafer market; growing use of nanotechnology for semiconductor thin film design optimization to open new revenue streams

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thin wafers are gaining adoption as a flexible substrate for the production of ultra-thin semiconductors that are used in multiple electronics end-use applications. They are extensively used in a range of power devices and CMOS image sensors that find application in IT & telecom, automotive, and consumer electronics. The adoption of thin wafers notably 100um-200um wafers in telecom applications has been generating sizable revenue streams for players in the thin wafers market.

Advancements in nanotechnologies have enabled end users to incorporate them in various micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS) designs in order to cater to high-performance flexible electronics. A case in point is the use of ultra-thin chips in next-gen telecom & IoT products that require ultra-low loss radio frequency (RF) specifications.

The global thin wafers market is projected to reach valuation of US$ 21.65 Bn by 2031. Stakeholders are witnessing substantial avenues in the demand for glass wafers in engineering of displays and display glass inspection systems. The adoption is underpinned by a few unique advantages such as better warp management, optimization of processes, and reduced electric loss.

North America is projected to contribute substantial revenue to the global thin wafers market over the next few years. The growth is likely to be fueled by rise in production of semiconductor wafers in the region.

Key Findings of Thin Wafers Market Study

Growing Uptake of Ultra-Thin Semiconductors in Automotive Industry to Steer Market Growth: Micro-electro-mechanical systems are widely used in various automotive applications, such as in accelerometers, gyroscopes, and tire pressure monitoring systems. The growing trend of incorporation of electronics for safety features is bolstering the applications of semiconductor wafers in automotive chips. This has been propelling the demand for semiconductor wafer manufacturing for fabrication of MEMS devices. Evidently, the opportunities are vast in electric vehicles, pivoted on the growing production and adoption of these in developed and developing regions of the world.

Thin Wafers Market: Key Drivers

Growing trend of miniaturization of optoelectronic systems to meet the requirements of wireless systems and MEMS is a key pivot for R&D in thinning of wafers. The trend has spurred the growth prospects of the thin wafers market. A case in point is the use of miniaturized optoelectronic systems for wireless optogenetics.

Rapid pace of commercialization of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles in several developing and developed economies has spurred interest in thin wafer technologies. The demand is a key underpinning for substantial opportunities for semiconductor wafer manufacturers.

Thin Wafers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the thin wafers market are SOITEC, Hangzhou Semiconductor Wafer Co., Ltd., Okmrtic, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., GlobalWafers Co., Ltd., SK siltron Co.,Ltd, Siltronic AG, and SUMCO Corporation.

Global Thin Wafers Market: Segmentation

Thin Wafers Market, by Thickness

Below 10 um

10 um - 29 um

30 um - 49 um

50 um- 99 um

100 um - 200 um

Above 200 um

Thin Wafers Market, by Wafer Size

Below 100 mm

100 mm

125 mm

150 mm

200 mm

300 mm

Thin Wafers Market, by Material

Silicon (Si)

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Others (Indium, etc.)

Thin Wafers Market, by Application

MEMS

CMOS

Memory

Image Sensor

Light Emitting Diode

Interposer

Others (Radio Frequency Devices, Logic, etc.)

Thin Wafers Market, by End-use Industry

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Aerospace and Defense

Others (Energy, Industrial, etc.,)

Thin Wafers Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

