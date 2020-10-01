Thin Wafer Market worth $10.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Thin Wafer Market with COVID-19 impact analysis by Wafer Size (125 mm, 200 mm, and 300 mm), Process (Temporary Bonding & Debonding and Carrier-less/Taiko Process), Technology , Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global thin wafer market is estimated to be USD 10.8 billion by 2025 (forecast year) from USD 7.6 billion in 2020 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2020 to 2025. The growth of the thin wafer market is fueled by miniaturization of electronic devices, rising adoption of MEMS technology in portable health monitoring devices, growing smartphone and consumer electronics markets, and high amount of material saving. Also, growing demand for smartphones and laptops owing to the increasing focus towards e-learning amid COVID-19 is expected to drive the thin wafer market. Moreover, factors such as increasing demand for thinner wafers to integrate microelectronics into various consumer electronic devices and increasing utilization of thin wafers in automotive communication and safety systems play an important role in driving the growth of the market.

Thin wafer market for memory application expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Memory application segment is expected to hold the largest share of the thin wafer market, by application. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing demand for NAND memory in mobile electronics worldwide and the increasing demand for memory due to growing adoption of 5G network. The miniaturization of electronic devices has created the demand for thin memory chips, which is expected to drive the growth of this segment. Also, several companies such as Samsung and SK Hynix are planning to establish new wafer factories and NAND flash memory plants in APAC, which is expected to boost the growth of the memory application segment in APAC.

200 mm wafers expected to witness the second largest market growth during the forecast period

200 mm wafers are likely to witness significant demand owing to their increasing use in power devices, ICs, LEDs, MEMS, and many other semiconductor and electronic devices. These wafers are not only affordable but are also easy to integrate into various devices; hence, these wafers are increasingly being adopted by small-scale and large-scale electronic manufacturers. Also, these wafers are increasingly being used in the manufacturing of devices that require small die sizes and have a global shipment size in the thousands. LED, RF device, and power transistors manufacturers use 200 mm silicon wafers.

APAC is projected to hold the largest share of thin wafer market in 2025

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the thin wafer market in 2025. The APAC is a huge adopter of smart electronic devices. This has helped the consumer electronics manufacturers to introduce higher-end devices in this region. The acceptance of the latest technology trends by majority of consumer electronics manufacturers have stimulated the demand for thinner wafers in APAC. The region has emerged as a global focal point for large investments and business expansion opportunities. Favorable economic conditions and cheap labor costs are the key factors driving the growth of the semiconductor market in the region. Moreover, the increasing number of semiconductor fabrication plants and IC manufacturing firms in countries such as China and Taiwan, owing to the influx of investments in semiconductor manufacturing, is expected to contribute towards the growth of the thin wafer market in APAC.

The report profiles key players, including Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), SUMCO Corporation (Japan), GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Siltronic (Germany), SK Siltron (South Korea), SUSS MicroTec (Germany), LINTEC Corporation (Japan), DISCO Corporation (Japan), 3M (US), and Applied Materials (US). These companies focus on adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, agreements, expansions, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market.

