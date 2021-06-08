Thermoteknix selected by UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to supply ClipIR XD-E thermal imaging clip-on systems

The miniature clip-on infrared thermal imager from Thermoteknix converts an existing monocular or binocular night vision device into an enhanced surveillance solution. The fused combination of thermal and night vision technologies provides superior tactical advantages compared to standard night vision or thermal imaging alone.

ClipIR XD-E provides a 40-degree field of view to detect targets at distances of up to 500m allowing the user to view a target without being detected.

"We are delighted that our state-of-the-art thermal imaging technology will play a crucial role in equipping British forces in the most challenging of environments. We look forward to working with the MoD to deliver world-leading battlefield technology to British troops, designed, engineered and manufactured here in the UK," explains Thermoteknix Managing Director, Dr Richard Salisbury.

"Our success will translate into the creation of more UK jobs and provide a boost to the local economy, while also driving British exports to worldwide markets. We are delighted to have been awarded a contract with the MoD during a challenging year for British business suffering from the effects of COVID."

Thermoteknix designs and manufactures specialist defence and security solutions, including thermal imagers, night vision, fused night vision and target location systems, used by military and civil security forces around the world.

Caption: Pictured is the ClipIR XD-R Thermal Clip-on System procured by the MoD.

Over 35 years of consistent technical breakthroughs in infrared (IR) thermal imaging and thermal measurement-based hardware, systems & software application products. The company has been awarded the prestigious 'Queen's Award for Export Achievement' and the 'Queen's Award for Enterprise (Innovation)' in 2008 & 2015.

