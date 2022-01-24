Thermoplastic Composites Market to Advance at CAGR of 6% during Forecast Period; Massive Use in Automotive Components to Drive Revenue Gains, Finds TMR Study

- Carbon-reinforced thermoplastic composites to generate substantial sales revenues; versatility is fueling demand for these in automobile and aerospace industries

- Pressing need for low-cost products in thermoplastic composites market presents abundant opportunities to composite manufacturers, notably in Asia Pacific

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: Companies in the thermoplastic composites market are reaping profits by steady demand for these composites in range of components in various end-use industries. The abundant demand for thermoplastic composites in the automobiles, transportation, construction, aerospace, defense, and electronics industries has propelled revenue gains. The valuation of the global thermoplastic composites market is estimated to reach US$ 27 Bn by the end of the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

End-use industries are benefitting from the recyclable properties of polymer composites, observe the authors of an in-depth TMR study on the thermoplastic composites market. Technological advancements in composites manufacturing have enabled companies in the market to unveil products with better characteristics notably formability, corrosion resistance, and light-weightiness. As a result, revenue potential in the thermoplastic composites market has been growing from their incorporation in growing architectural applications in wind energy and building & construction industries.

Manufacturers of high-performance thermoplastic composites are reaping into new revenue streams from the growing production of electric vehicles (EVs). A case in point is manufacturers of innovative fiber composites such as fiber type thermoplastics witnessing a vast avenue during the forecast period, finds the analysts in the market study on thermoplastic composites.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=21518

Key Findings of Thermoplastic Composites Market

Incorporation of Lightweight Components for Automobiles to Propel Sales: Recurrent focus on increasing the fuel efficiency of vehicles has impelled the incorporation of lighter materials in the automotive components. The trend has bolstered product advancements in the thermoplastic composites market. Vehicle manufacturers worldwide are increasingly adopting these in a bid to meet the latest fuel emission standards, assert the analysts in the TMR study.

Recurrent focus on increasing the fuel efficiency of vehicles has impelled the incorporation of lighter materials in the automotive components. The trend has bolstered product advancements in the thermoplastic composites market. Vehicle manufacturers worldwide are increasingly adopting these in a bid to meet the latest fuel emission standards, assert the analysts in the TMR study. Expanding Electric Vehicle Production Spurring Demand: The growing popularity of electrification of the transportation and urban mobility has spurred the sales of commercial and passenger electric vehicles. The rise in production of electric vehicles over the past few years is expected to extend the commercialization avenue for producers of thermoplastic composites.

The growing popularity of electrification of the transportation and urban mobility has spurred the sales of commercial and passenger electric vehicles. The rise in production of electric vehicles over the past few years is expected to extend the commercialization avenue for producers of thermoplastic composites. Substantial Application of Carbon Fiber Offers Abundant Avenues: Of the various product types, carbon fiber held a leading share of the global thermoplastic composites in 2020. A wide range of applications of carbon-reinforced thermoplastic composites in automobile and aerospace industries is generating lucrative opportunities. Rise in R&D on natural fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites is likely to pave the way for new avenues in the thermoplastic composites market in next few years.

Ask for Special Discount on Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=21518

Thermoplastic Composites Market: Key Drivers

The demand for lighter and faster automobiles is a key driver of the thermoplastic composites market. These composites are increasingly supplanting steel and aluminum in the automotive industry.

Growing array of composite materials and advancements in polymer reinforcements methods have expanded the avenue for players in the thermoplastic composites market

Thermoplastic Composites Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held a leading share of the global thermoplastic composites market. Widespread production of lightweight vehicles has bolstered the sales. Moreover, an attractive pace of commercialization of electric vehicles in the near future will pave way to vast lucrative opportunities to manufacturers and suppliers, especially in India and China .

held a leading share of the global thermoplastic composites market. Widespread production of lightweight vehicles has bolstered the sales. Moreover, an attractive pace of commercialization of electric vehicles in the near future will pave way to vast lucrative opportunities to manufacturers and suppliers, especially in and . Europe is another lucrative market. The growth is underpinned by a rapidly expanding automotive industry in several European nations.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=21518

Thermoplastic Composites Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent companies in the thermoplastic composites market are The Dow Chemical Company, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited, AVANCO GmbH, Lanxess AG, SGL Carbon, Avient Corporation, DSM, SABIC, BASF SE, and Solvay.

Global Thermoplastic Composites Market: Segmentation

Thermoplastic Composites Market, by Resin Type

PA

PP

PEEK

Hybrid

Others (PBS and PBT)

Thermoplastic Composites Market, by Fiber Type

Carbon

Glass

Mineral

Others (Polymer)

Thermoplastic Composites Market, by Product Type

Short Fiber Thermoplastics

Glass Mat Thermoplastics

Long Fiber Thermoplastics

Continuous Fiber Thermoplastics

Thermoplastic Composites Market, by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Agriculture

Marine

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others (Defense)

Thermoplastic Composites Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

& CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=21518<ype=S

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Market:

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/tpu-market.html

Thermoplastic Powder Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/thermoplastic-powder-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/thermoplastic-composites-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research