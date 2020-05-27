Thermoluminescent Dosimeter (TLD) Services Market to Reach $1.33 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 17.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Rise in demand for dosimeters in medical industries for cancer treatment and surge in awareness regarding occupational safety drive the growth of the global thermoluminescent dosimeter market

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Thermoluminescent Dosimeter (TLD) Services Market by Type (Calcium fluoride TLD and Lithium fluoride TLD), Industry (Nuclear, Medical, Research institutions, Safety & Security Industries, Health Physics Applications, and Mining), Dosimetry Service (Whole-body X-ray Badges, Extremity Dosimetry, Environmental/Area Dosimetry, and Other services): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global thermoluminescent dosimeter industry was estimated at $405.9 million in 2018, and is expected to hit $1.33 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in demand for dosimeters in medical industries for cancer treatment and surge in awareness regarding occupational safety drive the growth of the global thermoluminescent dosimeter market. On the other hand, Availability of potent alternatives impedes the growth to some extent. However, upsurge in number of nuclear power plants to meet energy demands is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of COVID-19 has made people more conscious about necessary health measures and hospital authorities have also encouraged manufactures to supply thermoluminescent dosimeter (TLD) devices so that the cancer patients get the required radiation-induced therapies during this pandemic.

However, due to manufacturing slowdown and disruptions in the supply chain, the global TLD services market is expected to showcase a significant decline in the growth rate.

The whole body X ray badges segment to dominate by 2026-

Based on dosimetry services, the whole body X ray badges segment contributed to nearly half of the global thermoluminescent dosimeter market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. The same segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.8% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to low cost and enhanced reliability of these badges. Also, there's been a significant increase in their usage in nuclear facilities, safety & security industries, medical & research institutions, and mining.

The calcium fluoride segment to lead the trail-

Based on type, the calcium fluoride segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global thermoluminescent dosimeter market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its top status till 2026. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 17.5% by 2026. These TLDs are used for measuring and recording gamma exposure and exhibit greater sensitivity at times when compared to lithium fluoride TLDs. This factor propels the growth of the segment.

North America garnered the highest share in 2018-

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2018, generating more than one-third of the global thermoluminescent dosimeter market. Increase in use of dosimeters in the medical industry and at industrial sites where workers are at high risk to be exposed to high-energy radiation fuels the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 17.3% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to increase in awareness of safety & security measures required from radiation sources and rise in government initiatives toward the same.

Frontrunners in the industry-

MP Biomedicals,

SABS

Landauer

Radiation Detection Company

Sierra Radiation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

PL Medical

AEIL of the Southwest, Inc.

Mirion Technologies, Inc.

