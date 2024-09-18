Thermo Compression Forming Market worth $13.37 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Thermo Compression Forming Market"

Thermoplastic Foams by type segment dominate the market by highest share of the thermo compression forming market during the forecasted period.

Thermoplastic Foams are dominating because of their balanced mechanical qualities and excellent performance-to-cost ratios. These foams have many beneficial applications because of their unique properties, low density and high strength-to-weight ratio. Because of their flexibility and durability, they can be employed in a variety of industries, including the automotive, construction, and medical sectors. Additionally, thermoplastic foams are extensively employed, especially for high performance and cost effectiveness, due to their lower cost as compared to needle-punch nonwovens and lightweight glass mat thermoplastic.

With ongoing technological advancements and innovations in thermoplastic foams, coupled with expanding applications in emerging industries, the segment is expected to experience robust growth in the forecast period.

Automotive by end-use industry segment dominate the market by one of the highest share of the thermo compression forming market during the forecasted period.

The thermo compression forming market is benefitting from the increase in the car production as car makers seek lighter materials in order to improve fuel economy and meet legislated CO2 emission values. Thermo compression forming enables the creation of lightweight and high strength materials such aluminium carbon fibre reinforced plastics and glass fibre reinforced plastics which are crucial in cutting down the overall weight of vehicles. In addition, the new trend on electric vehicles (EVs) requires the utilization of durable, thermally stable, and lightweight material, and thermo compression forming becomes pivotal to form parts such as battery enclosures and exterior panels.

North America region is likely to be the fastest growing thermo compression forming market during the forecast period.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization in the North America region are driving demand across various sectors including automotive, Aerospace, construction, and medical industry. With expanding manufacturing activities in countries like US, Canada, and Mexico there's a rising need for compression molded components for various applications. Moreover, ongoing infrastructural development projects, particularly in Canada and Mexico, are boosting demand in the construction sector for lightweight and durable comonents such as roofing panels and door frames. Advancements in thermo compression forming techniques tailored to diverse industrial needs are poised to further stimulate market growth in the region.

Key Players

FLEXTECH (US), Janco, Inc. (US), Formed Solutions (US), Core Molding Technologies (US), UFP Technologies Inc. (US), Ray Products Company Inc. (US), Engineered Plastic Products Inc. (US), Present Advanced Composites Inc. (US), and Tooling Tech Group (US) are the key players in the global thermo compression forming market.

