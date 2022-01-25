Thermal Management Market is Projected To Reach USD 78300 Million By 2028 At A CAGR of 3.8% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermal Management Market is segmented By Type - Conduction Cooling Devices, Convection Cooling Devices, Hybrid Cooling Devices, Others, By Application - Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Servers and Data Centers, Consumer Electronics, Medical Equipment, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Heavy Machinery Category.

The global Thermal Management market size is projected to reach USD 78300 million by 2028, from USD 60120 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Thermal Management Market Are:

The demand for effective heat management solutions and systems in consumer electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Servers and Data Centers, Consumer Electronics, and Medical Equipment is driving the growth of the thermal management market.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-26F441/Global_Thermal_Management_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THERMAL MANAGEMENT MARKET

The Thermal Management Market is predicted to increase due to the continued radical downsizing of electronics and the demand for quieter cooling solutions. Conduction is a reliable cooling alternative in cases when there is enough space, a sealed enclosure, or no audible noise is required. Conduction works without the use of pumps or fans, relying instead on direct physical contact to transmit heat between portions of a continuum.

The growing need for effective thermal management systems in automobiles is expected to increase the growth of Thermal Management Market during the forecast period. Air cooling by natural convection, air cooling by forced convection, and liquid water cooling are the three main cooling techniques used in the automotive industry. Forced convection implies that an air turbine and a cooling air housing are constructed around the engine, whereas natural convection means that fins are installed on the cylinder and cylinder heads to enable efficient convection and conduction. The coolant in both circumstances is air, which is the only fluid capable of removing calories.

Cool chips for thermal control in electrical systems are projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for Thermal Management Market players. Cool chips are a type of active cooling technology that uses chips to cool electronic components in computers and autos. This cooling technology can be used to increase the thermal resistance and performance of electronic devices in the design and production of microlevel chips. Chip cooling is used in nanoscale complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) integrated circuits and embedded systems for effective temperature management.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-26F441/global-thermal-management

THERMAL MANAGEMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, China is expected to hold the largest market share of about 25%. China is followed by the United States and EU, both holding a share of over 40 percent. The thermal management market in Asia is driven by the growth of the consumer electronics industry in Asian economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The region has also emerged as a focal point for leading companies in the thermal management market to increase their investment and business expansion capabilities.

Based on product type, Conduction Cooling Devices held the largest segment, with a share of about 40%.

Based on application, the largest segment is Automotive, followed by Aerospace and Defense, Servers and Data Centers, Consumer Electronics, Medical Equipment, etc.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-26F441/Global_Thermal_Management_Market

Thermal Management Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Thermal Management Market By Company

DENSO

Valeo

MAHLE

Hanon Systems

Honeywell

Vertiv

Gentherm

Delta

Laird

Boyd Corporation

Heatex

European Thermodynamics

Advanced Cooling Technologies

Dau Thermal Solutions

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-26F441/Global_Thermal_Management_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-26F441&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

Click Here To See Related Reports on Thermal Management Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports