Thermal Interface Materials Industry worth $5.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Thermal Interface Materials Market by Chemistry (Silicone, Epoxy, Polyimide), Type (Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers), Application (Computers, Telecom, Consumer Durables, Medical Devices) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Thermal Interface Materials Market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2022 and 2027. In 2022 the global thermal interface materials market is estimated at USD 3.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The growth if the market is attributed to the growing need of thermal management solutions in ever-shrinking electronic components and systems.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=13483121

Browse in-depth TOC on "Thermal Interface Materials Market"

205 – Tables

49 – Figures

208 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/thermal-interface-material-market-13483121.html

Silicone is the largest chemistry segment in the thermal interface materials market during the forecast period.

Silicone is most widely used chemistry in thermal interface materials market. Owing to various advantages such as bond to difficult combinations of materials, reliability over a wide temperature range, and low cost, silicone has the largest application space among other chemistry segment.

Greases & adhesives is the largest type segment in the thermal interface materials market during the forecast period.

Greases & adhesives is most widely used type in thermal interface materials market. It is a popular type for thermal management because it spreads out and thins thus decreasing the thermal resistance between heat sorce and heat sink. Its large market size is attributed to its easy implementation and various applications in growing industries such as cloud compute, industrial, and power.

Computers is the largest application segment in the thermal interface materials market during the forecast period.

Computers accounts for largest market share among all applications in thermal interface materials market. This is due to the rapid adoption of computers in various industries such as communication, education, utility facilities, health care, and others coupled with need of durable, long-life, and efficient electronic devices.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=13483121

APAC is the largest regional market for thermal interface materials during the forecast period.

APAC accounts for largest market share among all the regions in the thermal interface materials market. Rapid adoption of electronic devices in growing economies and increasing consumer spending in region has played a important role in its large market share. Moreover, growing population, growing internet user base, rising per-capita income, rapid industrialization, and development of end-use industries has contributed to the increasing demand for thermal interface materials in the region.

Honeywell International Inc. (US), 3M (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Dow (US), Laird Technologies Inc. (US), Momentive (US), Indim Corporation (US), Wakefield Thermal Inc. (US), and Zalma Tech Co. Ltd. (South Korea) are the key players operating in the thermal interface materials market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=13483121

Browse Adjacent Markets: Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Phase Change Material Market by type (Inorganic, Organic), Application (Building & Construction, HVAC, Cold Chain & Packaging, Electronics, Textile) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World) - Global Forecasts to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/advanced-phase-change-material-pcm-market-1087.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/thermal-interface-material-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/thermal-interface-material.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets