Thermal Biosensor Market to Reach $11.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 8.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The thermal biosensor market is driven by factors such as the increase in demand in healthcare diagnosis, rise in emphasis on environmental monitoring, and the surge in demand for food safety.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Thermal Biosensor Market by Application (Point-of-care (POC), Home Diagnostics, Research Lab, Food and Beverages, Environmental Monitoring, and Biodefense) and Distribution Channel (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global thermal biosensor market was valued at $5.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $11.4 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The thermal biosensor market is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in requirement of healthcare diagnosis, rise in emphasis on environmental monitoring, and surge in demand for food safety drives market growth. Moreover, development in biotechnology sector is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the thermal biosensor market during the forecast period. On the contrary, rapid increase in production costs limits the thermal biosensor market growth during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $5.1 billion Market Size in 2032 $11.4 billion CAGR 8.5 % No. of Pages in Report 253 Segments covered Application, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers The increase in demand in healthcare diagnosis The growing emphasis on environmental monitoring The surge in demand for food safety Opportunities Growing biotechnology sector Restraints Rapidly increasing production costs

The Point-of-care (POC) segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the Point-of-care (POC) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global thermal biosensor industry revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to their capacity to deliver speedy and accurate diagnoses, leading to quicker treatment decisions and better patient outcomes within the healthcare sector. Moreover, the Point-of-care (POC) segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The offline segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global thermal biosensor market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to healthcare institutions, including hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers, place a high premium on the reliability and immediate availability that offline procurement offers. This preference arises from the need to ensure product quality and obtain swift technical support. In addition, the surge in demand for point-of-care testing and in-person healthcare services has heightened the necessity for thermal biosensors, making offline channels the favored choice for healthcare providers. Moreover, the online segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2032.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global thermal biosensor market revenue. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2032 owing to increase in sale of smart watches and smart trackers in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

DowDupont Inc.

LifeSignals

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Masimo Corporation

Siemens

Fitbit (Google)

Garmin

TA Instruments

Thermal Biosensor Market Key Segments:

By Application

Point-of-care (POC)

Home Diagnostics

Research Lab

Food and Beverages

Environmental monitoring

Biodefense

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

