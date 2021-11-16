There is an investment match for any investor, anywhere in the world! Thanks to a unique customer experience, Privatam, the Monaco and Zurich- based fintech, finds the ideal investment, easy to understand and perfectly suitable to investors' needs.

MONACO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privatam unveils its new customer approach: "Find Your Investment Match". The fintech aims to innovate the customer experience and wants to make sure structured products are adapted and understood by each investor. The new approach also brings a significant touch-up to Privatam's digital platform. By further enhancing the investment process, Privatam takes another step to becoming the most innovative ecosystem for structured products in the world.

Clients first: the user experience at the heart of Privatam's approach

Digitalization has brought about a significant shift in almost every industry one can think of. Today, the focus is increasingly on finding a positive user experience to make services more personalized and comprehensible. Privatam's new approach is addressing those changes in the investment industry.

"Investing in Structured products has historically contained multiple pain points. We have now removed them! Customized investments are essential to every portfolio and there are no more excuses not to use them. We are very proud to enable every investor to find his perfect investment match," says Stanislas Perromat, Co-Founder of Privatam.

In 2018 Privatam was the first independent company to fully digitalize the entire investment process. Its platform revolutionized the customer experience in the field of customized products.

" Create " or " select ": the starting point to find the perfect investment match

With its digital platform, Privatam aims to provide investors with simplified access to structured products. With the new - Find Your Investment Match – the fintech wants to disrupt the investment products industry. It is meant quite literally: structured products tailored to one's individual needs. The platform currently handles over USD 10 billion worth of investment products for over 800 wealth managers in 15 countries for whom it already finds tailor-made investment matches.

Wealth Managers start choosing whether they want to create or select their investment match. Through these two entry points, every user can define their own criteria and set the desired features themselves. In this manner, the infinite potential of structured products can be exploited through the cooperation of man and machine.

Privatam draws from the best technologies across different sectors to revolutionize the investment industry

For Stanislas Perromat, the new strategy reiterates Privatam's mission to provide products tailored to individual needs. "The new customer approach represents the next stage of development in our path. Privatam is evolving now to a well-established company."

With the same "take the best from each industry" philosophy, further initiatives to broaden customization and spread financial education are already in progress.

About Privatam

Privatam is revolutionizing how to invest in customized products, making the process simpler, faster and more accessible for wealth managers. Founded in 2014 by 4 financial industry specialists determined to disrupt the customized investment market.

Since 2015 Privatam is offering the first ever multi-investment bank product monitor .

. In 2018, first ever independent multi-bank price comparator in the world.

in the world. In 2021 it handles over $USD 10 billion worth of investment products for over 800 wealth managers in 15 countries.

billion worth of investment products for over in Today, from back to front end, the Privatam team is fully dedicated to offer a unique customer experience.

