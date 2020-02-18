Theravance Biopharma Announces Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH), a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines, will webcast Management presentations:

SVB Leerink 9 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 11:30 a.m. ET ( 8:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. GMT ) on Wednesday, February 26, 2020



at ( / ) on Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference at 1:30 p.m. ET ( 10:30 a.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. GMT ) on Monday, March 2, 2020

Webcasts of the presentations may be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of Theravance Biopharma's website at www.theravance.com, under the Presentations and Events tab. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ("Theravance Biopharma") is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Our purpose is to create transformational medicines to improve the lives of patients suffering from serious illnesses. Our research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of our purpose, we apply insights and innovation at each stage of our business and utilize our internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. We apply organ-selective expertise to biologically compelling targets to discover and develop medicines designed to treat underserved localized diseases and to limit systemic exposure, in order to maximize patient benefit and minimize risk. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Our pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

We have an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY ELLIPTA.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

THERAVANCE® and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the Theravance Biopharma group of companies. YUPELRI® is a United States registered trademark of Mylan Specialty L.P. Trademarks, trade names or service marks of other companies appearing on this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information:



Gail Cohen

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

917-214-6603

investor.relations@theravance.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/557290/Theravance_Biopharma_Logo.jpg

