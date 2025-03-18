Therapeutic Apheresis Market to Reach $2.8 Billion, Globally, by 2035 at 6.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the therapeutic apheresis market is driven by rise in prevalence of chronic and autoimmune diseases, technological advancements in apheresis devices, and favorable government initiatives and reimbursement policies.

WILMINGTON, Delaware, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Therapeutic Apheresis Market by Product Type (Devices, Consumables, and Software), Procedure Type (Therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), Photopheresis, Low Density Lipid Removal, Stem Cell Harvest, and Other Procedures), Application (Hematology, Neurology, Oncology, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Blood Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "therapeutic apheresis market" was valued at $1.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.8 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

However, high cost of apheresis procedures and lack of skilled professionals and limited awareness are significant restraining factors for the growth of the therapeutic apheresis market. On the other hand, high growth potential in emerging countries provides lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.3 billion Market Size in 2035 $2.8 billion CAGR 6.7 % No. of Pages in Report 360 Segments covered Product Type, Procedure Type, Application, End User and Region. Drivers • Rise in prevalence of chronic and autoimmune diseases • Technological advancements in apheresis devices • Favorable government initiatives and reimbursement policies Opportunity • High growth potential in emerging countries Restraints • High cost of apheresis procedures • Lack of skilled professionals and limited awareness

The consumables segment held the largest market share in 2023

By product type, the consumables segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the therapeutic apheresis market. This is attributed to high demand for disposable apheresis kits, anticoagulants, and filters, which are essential for each procedure. The recurring need for consumables in every treatment session drives the segment growth.

The therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) segment held the largest market share in 2023

By procedure type, the therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half the therapeutic apheresis market owing to its widespread use in treating neurological, hematological, and autoimmune disorders. The high efficacy of TPE in rapidly removing harmful antibodies and toxins from the bloodstream drives its adoption.

The hematology segment held the largest market share in 2023

By application, the hematology segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fifths of the therapeutic apheresis market. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of hematological disorders such as sickle cell disease, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP), and leukemia, which require apheresis-based treatments.

The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2023

By end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for around three-fifths of the therapeutic apheresis market, owing to the high patient inflow for apheresis procedures in hospital settings, driven by availability of advanced medical infrastructure and specialized healthcare professionals.

North America held the largest market share in 2023

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the therapeutic apheresis market due to rise in prevalence of hematological and autoimmune disorders, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and strong reimbursement policies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2035 owing to the rise in prevalence of hematological and autoimmune disorders, increasing healthcare expenditures, and growing awareness about therapeutic apheresis.

Leading Market Players

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Miltenyi Biotech

B. Braun SE

Baxter International Inc.

Medica SPA

Haemonetics Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Fresenius SE And Co. KGaA

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the therapeutic apheresis market. These players have adopted strategies such as product launch, agreement, collaboration, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

