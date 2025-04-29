thebigword Celebrates Success and Innovation at the British Business Awards 2025

LEEDS, England, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global language service provider thebigword is proud to announce it has won the Business Innovation of the Year Award and was named runner-up for International Business of the Year at the prestigious British Business Awards 2025.

These awards recognise the company's significant investment in technology, with over £15 million dedicated to the development of WordSynk, the world's first all-in-one language platform. In 2024 alone, WordSynk supported 432 million minutes of on-demand telephone interpreting, delivered over 120,000 face-to-face interpreting assignments, and translated 300 million words through both AI and human expertise.

Trusted by governments and leading global organisations, WordSynk is helping to remove language barriers and facilitate seamless communication across borders. Over the past year, thebigword has secured tens of millions of pounds in public sector contracts across the US, mainland Europe, and the UK, further strengthening its global presence.

The British Business Awards celebrate distinguished businesses across industries for their achievements. This year's event also raised over £1.2 million for Social Bite, a charity dedicated to tackling homelessness - a powerful reminder of the positive impact the business community can have on wider society.

Joshua Gould, Chief Executive Officer at thebigword , said: "These awards validate our decision to invest unprecedented amounts of capital into AI research and development, enabling us to deliver high-quality and affordable language services and technology to our markets — instantly available language services and accessible worldwide."

Chris Whiting, Global Head of People and Talent at thebigword , added: "Winning this award is a true reflection of the exceptional talent we continue to attract, develop, and empower across our global business — individuals whose creativity, resilience, and passion drive innovation and break down barriers around the world.

It was also incredibly moving to witness over £1.2 million raised in support of Social Bite. Moments like this remind us that success is not just measured by awards or business outcomes, but by the positive impact we create in our communities and beyond - something thebigword teams around the globe strive for every day as part of our mission."

thebigword extends its gratitude to its clients, partners, and colleagues for their continued support, and congratulates all fellow winners. The company remains committed to driving innovation, excellence, and positive impact in the years ahead.

Read more of thebigword's mission here.

CONTACT: Olivia Tuckwood, Olivia.Tuckwood@thebigword.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161341/4787138/thebigword_Logo.jpg