THE WORLD'S MOST FAMOUS AND PAMPERED FELINE CHOUPETTE STARS IN HUBLOT'S BIG BANG 20TH ANNIVERSARY CAMPAIGN

NYON, Switzerland, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The internet's reigning feline icon, Choupette, has landed her most unexpected role with luxury's most polarizing watch brand Hublot. The Swiss watchmaker has tapped fashion's famously pampered cat to celebrate its 20th anniversary of the iconic Big Bang collection.

Hublot Big Bang 20th Anniversary campaign with Choupette Hublot Big Bang 20th Anniversary Red Magic and Choupette

Known for rewriting the rules of luxury, Hublot is the antithesis of quiet design. It challenges the status quo of watchmaking with bold product design and just like the timepieces themselves, Hublot wearers aren't afraid to stand out. Two decades ago, the introduction of the Big Bang collection ignited a shift in the industry by daring to fuse unconventional materials and disregard traditional tropes of the category. Hublot and its Big Bang have gone from one showstopper to another, building on a spirit of revolution, audacity and playfulness. With many world-firsts and genre-defying feats, the Big Bang will go down in history as the first truly iconic watch of the 21st century and a beacon of creativity in a field that's usually confined by history and tradition.

The campaign unveils Hublot's new tagline – "Own It". A bold and unapologetic call to action, and an uncompromising mindset. This new mantra captures the authentic, loud, and polarising spirit of the brand. Hublot has chosen the one and only Choupette, who doesn't have a wrist or know how to tell the time. Choupette, a cultural icon, brings her signature attitude to a campaign that celebrates outrageous confidence and radical individuality that define both her and Hublot.

Julien Tornare, Hublot's CEO says: "The Big Bang represents a revolution in watchmaking, a perfect union of tradition and modernity. While remaining rooted in the values of luxury watchmaking, such as artisanal quality and attention to detail, Hublot has managed to position the Big Bang as a disruptor within an industry that has traditionally seen little design innovation. This is what sets us apart."

Captured by visionary photographer Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign unfolds in a series of striking, high fashion visuals interspersed with meme-inspired content. With this, Hublot embraces the new language of luxury on social media, engaging people with storytelling, playfulness and unpredictability.

From 'failed' takes to Choupette's diva moments, the campaign is far from another polished luxury marketing campaign. Including behind-the-scenes footage it offers a rare, self-aware glimpse into a luxury world that doesn't take itself too seriously. Putting this low filter lens on high luxury allows Hublot to break the fourth wall and bring its audience into the moment, rather than observe from afar.

The campaign commenced on 1st May where Choupette is modelling the Big Bang 20th Anniversary Red Magic. Throughout the month, the spotlight shifts to two more icons: the striking Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Yellow Neon Saxem, worn by a chic mysterious lady in a statement faux-fur coat, and the Big Bang 20th Anniversary Titanium Ceramic piece, seen on a powerful athlete unapologetically working out right in a gym locker.

