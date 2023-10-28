The World's First Operational Hydrogen Fuel Cell Auto Carriers, GMW-FTXT Stands at The Forefront of The Commercial Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market

News provided by

FTXT

28 Oct, 2023, 03:35 BST

BAODING, China, Oct. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GMW-FTXT, a leading fuel cell company in China, is set to put 16 hydrogen-powered auto carriers into operation, providing logistics services for enterprises in the country. This fleet will provide integrated vehicle transportation services for Chinese logistics companies, creating the world's first large-scale demonstration of commercially viable hydrogen-powered auto carriers.

Continue Reading
PHOTO
PHOTO

The trucks are fully developed, produced and manufactured by GMW-FTXT, incorporating proprietary fuel cell systems, hydrogen storage tanks, and other components. With a range up to 400 km on a single hydrogen refueling, each truck can carry 8-10 passenger vehicles. Compared to conventional diesel trucks, GMW-FTXT's hydrogen-powered car carriers offer superior power, lower noise, higher fuel efficiency, and meet the special demands from logistics customers for high load capacity, operational efficiency and safety.

GMW-FTXT has already deployed various hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in China, including heavy-duty trucks, transit buses, and wing van vehicles. By the end of 2023, the company plans to introduce more hydrogen-powered specialty vehicles, such as refrigerated trucks and sanitation vehicles. With the largest portfolio of fuel cell vehicle models and applications, GMW-FTXT is poised to be the leading enterprise in China's surging hydrogen economy.

The Chinese government aims to have 1 million fuel cell vehicles on the roads by 2030. With strong policy support and rapid technology advancement, the future looks bright for hydrogen energy and vehicles like GMW-FTXT's innovative auto carrier fleet.

SOURCE FTXT

Also from this source

GMW-FTXT Launches World's First Hydrogen-Powered Wing Van Truck Fleet Cross-Provincial Highway Project in China

Recently, the first batch of "hydrogen-powered wing van trucks" deployed by GMW-FTXT has accumulated a total mileage of 64,465 kilometers. The...

China's Hydrogen Energy Goes Global, FTXT, One of The Subsidiaries of GWM, Signed An International Hydrogen Energy Strategic Cooperation With Italy (CNR)

The International Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles Congress & Exhibition 2023 (FCVC 2023) was held in Shanghai, China from July 5th to July 7th, 2023....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics