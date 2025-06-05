THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS ANNOUNCES THE 51-100 LIST FOR 2025

LONDON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, today unveils the list of restaurants ranked from No.51-No.100 ahead of the annual awards ceremony, set to take place in Turin, Region of Piedmont, Italy, on 19 June. This extended list spans six continents and is compiled from the votes of 1,120 culinary experts, including chefs, food writers and global gastronomes.

The 51–100 list includes restaurants in 37 cities across six continents

12 new entries from 12 different cities, ranging from São Paulo and San Francisco to Macau and Tulum

to and Nine entries from Asia ; 20 from Europe ; eight from North America ; eight from South America ; three from Africa and two from Oceania

; 20 from ; eight from ; eight from ; three from and two from Oceania The highest new entry is Arca in Tulum, Mexico , at No.67

, at No.67 Queenstown , New Zealand debuts in the 51–100 list with Amisfield Restaurant at No.99

Restaurants in Europe lead the list with 20 entries, including new additions such as Koan in Copenhagen (No.91), Cocina Hermanos Torres in Barcelona (No.78), Txispa in Atxondo (No.85) and Al Gatto Verde in Modena (No.92). Germany features with Restaurant Tim Raue (No.58), Nobelhart & Schmutzig (No.59) and Tantris (No.73). Spain boasts Quique Dacosta (No.65), Aponiente (No.84) and Mugaritz (No.87).

Asia secures new entries from Macau and Shanghai, joining restaurants in Tokyo, Seoul, Mumbai and Singapore. Cape Town claims three entries on the list, with Salsify at the Roundhouse debuting at No.88.

North America welcomes three new spots: Arca in Tulum (No.67), Huniik in Mérida (No.89) and César in New York (No.98). Atelier Crenn in San Francisco re-enters the list (No.96) and Le Bernardin in New York places at No.90.

South America's sole new entry is Tuju in São Paulo (No.70), alongside returning names from Rio de Janeiro, Bogotá, Quito and Cusco. Saint Peter in Sydney places at No.66 and, for the first time, New Zealand features on the list with Amisfield Restaurant in Queenstown (No.99).

William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "This year's extended list showcases the depth and diversity of the global culinary scene. Huge congratulations to all the restaurants featured. We look forward to celebrating together at this year's awards ceremony."

The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 will be livestreamed on the 50 Best YouTube channel here at 20.00 Turin time on 19 June.

