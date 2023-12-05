The Winter issue of World Finance magazine has been published - offering its usual wealth of in-depth and high-quality journalism on a diverse mix of financial topics from across the globe

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The front cover of the latest World Finance magazine features Omar Alfardan, Managing Director of the Qatar-based Commercial Bank. He spoke exclusively with World Finance about the progress and developments taking place within Qatar, and the role his bank is playing in this exciting new phase.

We have a special report on economics, which takes a look at some of the problems the science faces. We examine why the industry is going through a difficult time and why its credibility and methodologies are being questioned. What needs to change?

Another special report looks at the relationship between Gen Z and banking institutions. More than 50 percent of the world's population is under the age of 30 and the way they view their financial choices is different to those that went before. Who do they trust and how can financial institutions bridge the gap?

Anna Sergi spoke with World Finance about the Italian mafia and details how the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta exploited financial loopholes to become one of the world's wealthiest criminal organisations.

There is a profile of Ajay Banga, the recently installed President of the World Bank.

Additional topics covered in the Winter 2023–24 edition of World Finance magazine include; luxury cars for investment, a looming pensions crisis, IMF's presence in Africa, the gender pay gap, blue bonds and quantum models in economics.

Also included in this edition are details of the winners of the 2023 World Finance awards for Digital Banking, Innovation, Insurance, Investment Management and Wealth Management.

To read all of the above, and more, pick up the latest issue of World Finance magazine, available online, on mobile and in print now.

