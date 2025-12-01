The Winter edition of World Finance magazine has been published today along with the announcement of its newest award winners

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Finance proudly announces the publication of its Winter 2025–26 edition, which explores the forces reshaping global markets at a pivotal moment of technological acceleration and geopolitical uncertainty. The front cover investigates 'The Architect of Our AI Future' – a deep examination of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's unprecedented influence over the booming artificial intelligence industry. The feature unpacks how record-breaking investments, trillion-dollar partnerships and soaring public expectations collide with concerns around ethics, governance and the potential formation of an AI asset bubble – raising fundamental questions about leadership, regulation and responsibility in an era defined by rapid automation.

This new edition showcases World Finance at its most authoritative and forward-looking. This edition's Special Reports deliver comprehensive insights across global finance. We analyse the surge in gold prices, as central banks worldwide hedge against geopolitical instability and currency volatility, pushing the metal past $4,000 an ounce. The EU's aggressive push to combat financial crime is captured in our special feature on AMLA, the bloc's new agency tasked with unifying anti-money laundering oversight and strengthening Europe's defence against illicit financial flows. Meanwhile, shifting global power dynamics and fiscal recovery efforts come into focus in our report on Greece's long path out of crisis, exploring how austerity, reform and renewed investment are reshaping economic outlooks. Additional deep-dives examine the future of stablecoins under the US administration's GENIUS Act, and the mounting challenges facing the United Nations as it marks eight decades in a fragmented global landscape.

Across more than 170 pages, this edition reinforces why World Finance remains a trusted voice for executives, policymakers and innovators. With exclusive interviews, expert commentary, data-rich features and sector-leading intelligence, the Winter 2025–26 issue offers readers a complete and future-ready view of the markets.

Discover this year's standout performers in the Insurance Awards, honouring firms leading the way in digital transformation and regulatory excellence: https://www.worldfinance.com/awards/insurance-awards-2025

Explore the future of finance in the Digital Banking Awards, highlighting the banks setting new benchmarks in accessibility, security and digital-first strategy: https://www.worldfinance.com/awards/digital-banking-awards-2025

Celebrate the institutions reshaping client experience in the Wealth Management Awards, showcasing global innovators in personalised, high-performance wealth services: https://www.worldfinance.com/awards/wealth-management-awards-2025

The Investment Management Awards recognise firms demonstrating strong performance, resilient strategy and long-term value creation: https://www.worldfinance.com/awards/investment-management-awards-2025

Meet the changemakers revolutionising finance, sustainability and technology in our Innovation Awards: https://www.worldfinance.com/awards/innovation-awards-2025

Explore the companies accelerating decarbonisation and sustainable transformation in our Carbon Awards: https://www.worldfinance.com/awards/carbon-awards-2025

Explore the organisations advancing global Sharia-compliant finance in this year's Islamic Finance Awards, where tradition meets cutting-edge innovation: https://www.worldfinance.com/awards/islamic-finance-awards-2025

To read all of the above, and more, pick up the latest issue of World Finance magazine, available online, on mobile and in print now.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, with a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contact Information:

Richard Willcox

+44 (0)207 553 4151

richard@worldfinance.com