The Whisky Exchange Is to Sell a Rare Bottle of Scotch Whisky Worth £7,500 for Just £99

Illustrating the meteoric rise in the value of rare and collectable whisky, this is a unique opportunity for one whisky lover to purchase a rare bottle released 20 years ago, to much acclaim at the time, for a fraction of its current value. The bottle will be sold via ballot on The Whisky Exchange website in September. Members of the public can register their interest now at https://www.thewhiskyexchange.com/20thanniversary/ballot and will be able to enter the ballot between Monday 16 and Sunday 22 September.

The Ardbeg Manager's Choice bottling was drawn from single sherry cask of 1976 vintage whisky. It was selected by then distillery manager Stuart Thomson for sale at the distillery in 1999, the same year that The Whisky Exchange started life as an online retailer. An enormous hit at the time, this was one of the key early single cask bottlings that kickstarted Ardbeg's stratospheric rise.

Sukhinder Singh, co-founder and owner of The Whisky Exchange, believes this is a very special bottle for the lucky owner. "Obviously this bottling means a lot to me given the time of its release at the very beginning of The Whisky Exchange, but it's also now a very rare bottle indeed and an absolute must for any Ardbeg collection. Islay single malts aged in sherry casks are rare because very often it simply does not work, but when it does the result is magical – and believe me this one works. It's a whole different dimension of whisky experience, the buyer is in for a treat."

ABOUT ARDBEG 1976 MANAGER'S CHOICE

Bottled on 23 June 1999 from a single sherry cask, Ardbeg 1976 Manager's Choice was the release that put the distillery firmly back on the map. This stunning single malt balances the character of cask and spirit, with rich dried fruit, tobacco and worn leather poised against tarry ropes, singed oranges and tropical fruit.

