The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

1. Third Africa House Summit Powered by Ubuntu Tribe Set to Illuminate Davos Alongside the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

The world is set to witness another impressive convergence of hearts and minds at the upcoming third Africa House Summit, followed by its phenomenal Africa Night. Scheduled to take place in Davos on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, from 19:00 to 02:00 at the House of Trust Promenade 40, 7270 Davos. At the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, over 2000 participants, including world leaders, assemble to tackle pressing global issues.

2. Blacklane - Perfect weather, a room with a view and beating the queues are among top 5 must-haves for Brits on a ski holiday

New research reveals the perfect recipe for a ski holiday, with over half (52 per cent) of the British skiers surveyed voting for perfect powder conditions as the number one must have. In second place, over one third (39 per cent) also said they need a room with a view. Minimal queues at restaurants and lifts came in third (38 per cent), with stress-free travel coming fourth (33 per cent) and peace and quiet away from noisy crowds in fifth place (30 per cent).

3. Masterplan Revealed For THE RIG. A World-First Adventure Tourism Destination

THE RIG., one of Public Investment Fund's (PIF) entertainment projects, announced today the launch of its Masterplan, an ambitious and unprecedented vision for tourism that will redefine adventure tourism.

4. UK FACING 'EXHAUSTION EPIDEMIC' New Study by Pro Plus® Reveals 4 in 10 Adults Have Taken Time Off Work Due to Tiredness

A new study by energy and focus brand Pro Plus® has unveiled a worrying exhaustion crisis among UK adults, with many functioning at just over half (53%) of their potential energy levels.[i] This widespread fatigue is impacting the overall well-being of a third of adults (31%), plus 37% have taken time off work due to feeling tired despite not being ill.

5. Oxford Medical Simulation Raises $12.6 Million in Series A Funding to Address Critical Healthcare Training Gap with Virtual Reality

Oxford Medical Simulation (OMS), a pioneer in virtual reality healthcare training, is excited to announce the successful completion of a $12.6 million USD Series A funding round. The investment, led by Frog Capital with follow-on capital from ACF Investors, existing shareholders and strategic partners, marks a significant milestone in OMS's mission to revolutionize healthcare education, training, and assessment.

6. Longer-Term Nut Consumption Improves Brain Insulin Sensitivity, New Study Finds

Results from a recent INC-funded intervention study were published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition [1]. The study showed that for older adults with overweight or obesity, longer-term consumption of mixed nuts significantly improved brain insulin sensitivity. This may be important for the prevention of age-related metabolic and cognitive diseases.

7. Hero Dubai Desert Classic: Rory Mcilroy Tees off a Historic Week with a Remarkable Drive from the Iconic Atlantis the Royal, Dubai

Rory McIlroy began his quest for glory at the 35th Hero Dubai Desert Classic with an impressive show on top of the iconic Atlantis The Royal, Dubai. The defending champion is searching for his fourth coveted Dallah trophy with the Rolex Series event set to begin at Emirates Golf Club on Thursday.

8. Waterfall Central™ Unveiled: A Revolutionary Browser-Based Tool for Monitoring Waterfall Security Assets

Waterfall Security Solutions is excited to announce the launch of "Waterfall Central", a cutting-edge browser-based tool designed to enhance the experience of our customers in efficiently and securely monitoring their Waterfall assets.

9. 6D Technologies Announces Innovative Telco Cloudification Collaboration with AWS

6D Technologies, a trailblazer in Telco Cloudification, proudly announces its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This collaboration will bring together the future-driven solutions from 6D Technologies with the infrastructure of AWS, promising unprecedented advancements in network scalability, agility, and customer experiences.

10. StoreDot Unveils the Future of Extreme Fast Charging with All-new I-BEAM XFC™, its Cell-to-pack Concept

StoreDot has unveiled a breakthrough concept for taking extreme fast charging (XFC) capability from the cell to the vehicle level with its new I-BEAM XFC™ concept, an innovative cell-to-pack (CTP) design that will accelerate the integration of XFC into EVs.

11. Mining leaders make landmark commitments to support a nature positive future

Leading global mining and metals companies have today committed to take urgent action to support a nature positive future by 2030[1] that promotes the health, diversity and resilience of species, ecosystems and natural processes. With responsibly produced minerals and metals playing a critical role in advancing global sustainable development goals, ICMM members, representing a third of the global industry, have pledged that meeting this demand for critical materials must not be at the expense of nature.

12. Just 27% of UK travellers have rebooked the same hotel due to the cost-of-living crisis

Leveraging technology to deliver an exceptional experience from booking to check out is key to ensuring guests rebook in the current economic climate.

