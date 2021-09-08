The wait is over, OPPO Launches Highly Anticipated Reno6 Series and Two New True Wireless Earphones

As expected with the Reno Series , the Reno6 Pro 5G is pushing boundaries through industry-leading features such as the newly introduced Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, providing professional-quality cinematic portrait effect in real time, the upgraded Flash Snapshot which enables clear quick-capture photos, and creative post-production tools like AI Palette, which can style your image with one click.

The Reno6 Pro 5G comes with cutting-edge technologies, including an IMX766 sensor co-developed by OPPO and Sony, a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 870 Mobile Platform, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, an elevated OPPO Reno Glow design, and ColorOS11.3, giving users a trendsetting smartphone with an unbeatable experience.

OPPO has also unveiled Reno6 5G features such as an Ultra-Slim Retro Design with a smooth flat-edged middle frame, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 and the latest Dimensity 900 built on a 6nm processor. The Reno6 Z 5G stands out with its 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 and AI-enhanced Sensor, which facilitates a series of hands-free functions such as Anti-Peeping, Adaptive Sleep and Air Gestures.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO MEA said: "I am honored to announce the launch of the Reno6 series, which experts have created to ensure that users can seamlessly capture every emotion. We are also excited to launch the perfect Reno6 Series accessories, the OPPO Enco Air and OPPO Enco Buds, and the Portrait Lighting Protective Case which complements any trend-setting lifestyle. As we celebrate this milestone together, we look forward to continuously enhancing and developing the OPPO experience, ensuring that we offer every user the best in technology, design and features."

EQUIPPED WITH LEADING AI CAPABILITIES TO PROVIDE A SUPERIOR PORTRAIT VIDEO EXPERIENCE

For global smartphone users, recording video has become the modern-day equivalent of keeping a diary. The OPPO Reno Series currently serves more than 70 million users across the world each month who, on average, capture over two billion photos and over 200 million memories through video. Powered by OPPO's AI capabilities, the Reno6 Pro 5G guarantees users the ability to effortlessly film stunning portrait videos of their daily lives.

The Reno6 Pro 5G features a mighty 50MP AI Quad Camera matrix on the back of the device and a 32MP Selfie Camera. What makes this setup so unique is the ultra-powerful imaging sensor behind the main camera – Sony IMX766. The large 1/1.56" sensor features DOL-HDR technology, All-Pixel Omni Focus, and much more, to consistently produce high-quality images and offer a significantly improved video recording experience. Additionally, it has a dedicated color temperature sensor that captures colors more accurately.

Due to its powerful hardware foundation, the Reno6 Pro 5G has a series of AI-enhanced portrait video functions:

Bokeh Flare Portrait Video offers a pioneering, cinematic quality bokeh effect for smartphone video. Powered by OPPO's over-10-million portrait dataset and AI algorithms, Bokeh Flare Portrait Video delivers real-time video processing to capture portrait videos with bokeh light spots on the background, all while ensuring that subjects appear natural and bright. Available on both the front and rear cameras, this dream-like bokeh lighting effect can be applied to portrait videos with just one click.

offers a pioneering, cinematic quality bokeh effect for smartphone video. Powered by OPPO's over-10-million portrait dataset and AI algorithms, Bokeh Flare Portrait Video delivers real-time video processing to capture portrait videos with bokeh light spots on the background, all while ensuring that subjects appear natural and bright. Available on both the front and rear cameras, this dream-like bokeh lighting effect can be applied to portrait videos with just one click. AI Highlight Video can automatically detect ambient light and make video optimizations accordingly. Whether you are shooting at night, or with strong backlight during the day, AI Highlight Video helps you capture clearer, brighter, and more vividly colored portrait videos. When shooting with a backlight, the AI Highlight Video enhanced by DOL-HDR improves the dynamic range of the video fourfold.

can automatically detect ambient light and make video optimizations accordingly. Whether you are shooting at night, or with strong backlight during the day, AI Highlight Video helps you capture clearer, brighter, and more vividly colored portrait videos. When shooting with a backlight, the AI Highlight Video enhanced by DOL-HDR improves the dynamic range of the video fourfold. Focus Tracking gives an enhanced video auto-focusing capabilities as the camera can identify the main subject and automatically track it, consistently and steadily.

For photography, the Flash Snapshot on the Reno6 Pro 5G enables users to capture clear shots of moving subjects or take quick-capture photos, improving the hit rate by over 17.7%. Having perfectly shot each photo, the Reno6 Pro 5G also provides creative post-production tools like AI Palette, which can turn your images into likes-worthy snaps with one click.

STUNNING DESIGN FEATURING THE ONE-AND-ONLY OPPO RENO GLOW

Staying loyal to its Reno Series predecessors, the Reno6 Pro 5G retains a slim, lightweight design with a thickness of 7.99mm and weighing only 188g. The Reno6 Pro 5G inherits OPPO's unique Reno Glow design, featuring two new striking colors - Arctic Blue and Lunar Grey.

Marking its debut with the Reno6 Pro 5G, the Arctic Blue comes with an all-new upgraded OPPO Reno Glow finish. Inspired by the natural phenomenon of the crystallization of snow at freezing point, OPPO has perfected this arduous manufacturing process of nearly 50 complex steps after hundreds of attempts and over a year of optimization, ultimately delivering an all-new visual effect that makes millions of tiny 'snowflakes' grow on the phone's glass cover. The device emits a faint snow-like shimmer underneath the sun and flickers gently when it's held under light or in the shade. Moreover, the improved process also makes the back of phone silky smooth, with a 30% finer texture.

On the front of the phone is a 6.5-inch 3D curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, which both ensure a smooth and comfortable viewing experience. The display is HDR10+-certified for more vivid and higher quality visuals. Meanwhile, the display is 360-degree Light Sensing-enabled with two sensors, which improves the accuracy of auto-brightness adjustments, making the screen more comfortable to look at – no matter where you are. Moreover, the device is Netflix HD/HDR and Amazon Prime Video HD/HDR-certified for delivering high-quality content; he vision-friendly material used to manufacture the screen is also SGS-certified and will not cause any strain or discomfort.

POWERFUL HARDWARE FOR EXCEPTIONAL ENTERTAINMENT

The foundation of Reno6 Pro 5G's superior all-round performance is top-end hardware. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 870 5G Mobile Platform with a cutting-edge Kryo 585 CPU, which can operate at up to 3.2GHz—the highest clock speed achieved to date in the mobile world.

The device also comes with 12GB of RAM and OPPO's self-developed RAM Expansion technology. Some of the available ROM storage can be turned to RAM space when turning on the feature. Essentially, the original 12GB of RAM can be supplemented with an additional 3GB/5GB/7GB of memory when needed, meaning that even with multiple apps running at the same time, the Reno6 Pro 5G still runs smoothly.

For better heat dissipation, in addition to the existing Multi-Cooling System, the Reno6 Pro 5G has been upgraded with a 31.68 cm² Ultra-Large Vapor Chamber, which boasts a thickness of 0.4mml and provides users with the ultimate cooling solution while maintaining an ultra-thin design. To allow users to enjoy the experience the Reno6 Pro 5G for longer, the device also features a large 4500mAh battery and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, which can achieve a 100% charge in only 31 minutes.

Adding another layer of immersion, the Reno6 Pro 5G is equipped with a top-of-the-line X-axis Linear Motor. Also, newly introduced customized gaming features like Quick Startup, Quick Return Bubble and Game Filter contribute to blurring boundaries between the virtual world and reality.

THE USER-FRIENDLY 'COLOROS 11.3'

In addition to superior portrait video features, a stunning design, and flagship-level performance in the Reno6 Pro 5G, ColorOS 11.3 provides the foundation for an efficient, convenient, and relaxing experience.

To significantly improve productivity on the Reno6 Pro 5G, System Booster are a set of system-level optimizations designed to ensure a smooth experience throughout the entire phone lifecycle. Freeform Screenshots facilitate translation between over 100 languages on any selected screenshot area. Private System allows users to create two independent spaces on the phone with partitioned apps and data. As for data protection, the phone is super secure and has been certified by third-party organizations including ePrivacy, ISO27001, and ISO27701.

Users are also given plenty of ways to enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle with the O Relax, a built-in app containing a suite of soothing sounds and casual games to help users relieve anxiety and find inner peace. Moreover, the Artist Wallpaper Project – Envisioning Chemistry series of special wallpapers focuses on the beauty of science and offers a burst of inspiration whenever you look at your phone.

MARKET AVAILABILITY

The Reno6 Pro 5G is an expert in AI Portrait Videos with its outstanding performance. Alongside its fantastic 50MP AI Quad Camera, Sony IMX766 Sensor, and collection of AI portrait video enhancements such as the industry's first Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, it delivers movie-quality portrait shots. The phone comes in two new eye-catching colors, Arctic Blue, and Lunar Grey, each providing beautiful aesthetics and ergonomic designs. At the heart of everything is the top-of-the-line Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 870 5G SoC, with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM.

The Reno6 series will be available to pre-order on September 7th and purchase September 15th, 2021 across OPPO's regional websites and retail partner stores in the UAE and lower Gulf at a retail price of AED 2,999 for the Reno6 Pro 5G, AED 2,199 for Reno6 5G, and AED 1,499 for Reno6 Z 5G.

UAE customers who pre-order a Reno6 Pro 5G will receive a pair of OPPO Enco Air worth AED 299 AED and complimentary premium service pack worth of AED 599 comprising of an extended 2-year warranty, 6-month screen protection plan, and many more dedicated service offerings. In OPPO's commitment to go beyond customer expectations and provide the best service experience, UAE customers who pre-order a Reno6 Pro 5G can also enjoy maintenance and repair and a free software upgrade at official OPPO service centers, valid across the GCC, irrespective of country of purchase.

Customers pre-ordering the Reno6 5Gwill receive a pair of OPPO Enco Air worth of AED 299 AED and complimentary OPPO mobile cover with Light worth AED 99. Customers pre-ordering Reno6 Z 5G will receive OPPO Enco Buds worth of AED 199.

OPPO is inviting customers to participate in the #CaptureYourEmotion competition to win a Reno6 Pro 5G by sharing their happiest video or photo, using the hashtag, and tagging @OPPOArabia. Whether it is an inanimate object, nature shots or loved ones, show OPPO how emotions are captured for a chance to win the newest phone in the Reno series.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1610735/OPPO_Reno6_Pro_5G.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg





SOURCE OPPO