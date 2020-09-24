The votes are in and FP Markets has been crowned 'Best Global Value Forex Broker' for 2020

These thoughts were echoed by Managing Director Matt Murphie who said "Being voted Best Global Value Forex Broker for the second consecutive year feels even more gratifying than our award in 2019. Being recognised in this way demonstrates that we are the best destination for clients for overall trading experience given our market leading tight spreads and fast execution. We have continued to strive for success and look for ways to continuously improve the products and services we provide. When people trade with FP Markets, they can confidently say that they are trading with the #1 Global Value Forex Broker.*"

"It is a great way to celebrate the company's 15 year anniversary and is just reward to the entire organisation during what has been a challenging year for all globally."

FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments offering traders access to CFDs across Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies, making it one of the largest offerings in the industry. With a total of 8 platforms to choose from including MT4, MT5 & Iress, traders are able to find the optimal trading conditions for their strategy. Over the past 15 years, FP Markets has learnt that the combination of consistently tight spreads and fast execution, coupled with cutting-edge platforms, a wide product range and first-rate customer support are the key ingredients that give serious traders the confidence to trade.

FP Markets was founded in May 2005 and pioneered the Direct Market Access (DMA) Contracts for Difference (CFD) model in Australia which promotes fair and transparent pricing and focuses on the optimum order execution for clients. FP Markets is still committed to providing DMA pricing for products where a centralized exchange is present. For products such as Forex where there is no centralized exchange, FP Markets provide tight Raw Spreads using Electronic Communication Network (ECN) pricing.

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is an Australian Regulated global CFD and Forex provider with more than 15 years of industry experience.

The company's vision has always been to deliver the ultimate trading destination for clients by combining the best trading conditions, technology, product range, pricing and client services available to those wanting to trade the markets.

FP Markets offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads available from 0.0 pips and leverage up to 500:1.

Clients can also trade on-the-go from their mobile devices across several powerful online platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader and IRESS.

The company's outstanding 24/5 multilingual service has been recognised by Investment Trends as home to some of the most content clients in the industry, having been awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award,' five years running from Investment Trends.

For full details of our wide-ranging offering, please visit https://www.fpmarkets.com

