The View From the World's Largest Humanitarian Aid Hub - Dubai Humanitarian: Children Suffered Most From Global Crises in 2024

- Over $137m of aid distributed to 106 countries from Dubai Humanitarian aid hub used by international organisations including UNICEF, IFRC, WHO and WFP

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Humanitarian, the world's largest humanitarian aid hub, leading efforts to provide aid to those affected by the crisis in Gaza, has released data from the Humanitarian Logistics Databank that reveals more than $137million worth of humanitarian aid was distributed to 106 countries during 2024.

21 September 2024 - Dubai Humanitarian Loading Aid (L-R) Dubai Humanitarian CEO Giuseppe Saba with UNHRD Coordinator, Walid Ibrahim

2024 was marked by significant global crises, with the data demonstrating the heavy impact that conflicts and natural disasters have had on children. Underreported crises in Yemen, Pakistan, and some African nations have led to a quadrupling of children's food aid to $19.6million and a tripling of education aid to $1.2million.

2024 in numbers

Health Aid: Nearly one-third of the aid, more than $40million , was dedicated to health.

Nearly one-third of the aid, more than , was dedicated to health. Food Security Aid: The demand for food security products saw a dramatic increase, quadrupling from $5million in 2023 to $19.6million in 2024. This included 54.6million sachets of food supplements suitable for children from six months old.

The demand for food security products saw a dramatic increase, quadrupling from in 2023 to in 2024. This included 54.6million sachets of food supplements suitable for children from six months old. Education Aid: There was an almost quadrupling in the demand for education aid, which increased from $320,000 in 2023 to more than $1.2million in 2024.

There was an almost quadrupling in the demand for education aid, which increased from in 2023 to more than in 2024. Shelter Aid: Almost one-third of the aid, totalling $31.7million , was allocated to shelter.

Almost one-third of the aid, totalling , was allocated to shelter. Water and Sanitation Aid: The demand for water and sanitation aid remained consistent with 2023 levels, amounting to $3.2million .

Giuseppe Saba, CEO, Dubai Humanitarian, commented:

"2024 was a year of unprecedented challenges for the world. From our Humanitarian Logistics Databank data we can see that it is children that were most affected. With our UN partners and other humanitarian members, in 2024 we supported the distribution of more than $137million of aid to countries across the world, but the enormous impact on the nutrition and education of children has been particularly striking."

Walid Ibrahim, UNHRD Network Coordinator, added:

"Through partnerships with over 22 organizations, the UN Humanitarian Response Depot, operated by WFP, mobilised and delivered critical lifesaving support to major emergencies including Afghanistan, Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen, as well as to ongoing operations in 65 countries worldwide in 2024. This significant achievement was the result of ongoing anticipatory action, team collaboration, and the vital commitment and support of our strategic partners Dubai Humanitarian and the UAE Government in ensuring timely aid is deployed to vulnerable communities when they need it most."

The Humanitarian Logistics Databank was launched by Dubai Humanitarian in 2018 as a centralised platform designed to enhance the humanitarian community's emergency preparedness and response by providing real-time data on humanitarian aid stocks and flows.

