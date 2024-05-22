The US Sleep Supplements Market is Set to Reach $1.45 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the US sleep supplements market is growing at a CAGR of 5.97% during 2023-2029.

U.S. Sleep Supplements Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029

The US Sleep Supplements Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 1.45 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 1.02 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 5.97 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029



The US sleep supplements market is growing significantly due to a surge in online sales and increasing demand for plant-based options. Lifestyle factors such as stress, irregular sleep patterns, and changing demographics, notably an aging population and health-conscious millennials, are driving this trend. The convenience of online purchasing has made sleep supplements more accessible, while the preference for natural ingredients aligns with the increasing demand for plant-based options. This convergence of factors underscores the market's rapid expansion.

In the US sleep supplements market, the web-based retailers' segment is the fastest growing segment, driven by consumers' increasing preference for online shopping due to its convenience and the availability of a wide range of products on online platforms.

The trend of vendors focusing on new product launches is driven by increasing consumer demand for innovative solutions to address sleep-related issues. By introducing new formulations, vendors are attracting many consumers. For instance, in Sept 2023, Natrol, a supplement brand, launched its first line of melatonin-free sleep supplements. In Apr 2021, Sandland, a US-based company, launched a new line of sleep aids that are scientifically proven to promote natural sleep.

Male Segment Leading the Market Growth

Men increasingly turn to sleep supplements for various reasons, reflecting a growing emphasis on sleep health and the pursuit of effective solutions for sleep-related issues. Factors such as lifestyle, health and wellness awareness, and demographic trends drive the demand for sleep supplements among men. Those with active lifestyles, whether through physical exercise, sports, or demanding jobs, recognize the importance of quality sleep for performance, recovery, and muscle repair. Sleep supplements can be particularly beneficial for men seeking to optimize their sleep for enhanced athletic performance and overall well-being. Additionally, men who work irregular hours or frequently travel across time zones may experience sleep disturbances due to disrupted circadian rhythms, making sleep supplements a helpful option. Sleep supplements containing melatonin or other ingredients known to regulate sleep-wake cycles are valued by males whose sleep is disrupted due to shift work or jet lag. In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted research on sleep difficulties in adults in the US, which found that 11.7% of males are having trouble falling asleep. The prevalence of sleep difficulties is lower in males compared to females.

Big box/superstores and supermarkets Distribution Channel to Witness Fastest Growth Rate

Big box/superstores and supermarkets play a significant role in the sleep supplements market in the US due to their wide reach, convenient locations, and diverse product offerings. These retail channels cater to a broad demographic of consumers and provide easy access to sleep supplements and other health and wellness products. These big box/superstores and supermarkets leverage their vast distribution networks, marketing strategies, and customer loyalty programs to capture a significant share of the sleep supplements market in the US. They offer a convenient and accessible shopping experience for consumers seeking effective solutions to improve their sleep quality and overall well-being. Customers buy sleep supplements from big box/superstores and supermarkets due to convenience and accessibility. By providing a wide selection of products at competitive prices in convenient locations, these retailers meet the needs of consumers seeking effective solutions to improve their sleep quality.

Segmentation & Forecast

Formulation Market Insights (2023-2029)

Tablets

Capsules

Gummies

Other

Gender Market Insights (2023-2029)

Males

Females

Age Market Insights (2023-2029)

Between 35 & 65 Years

Less Than 34 Years

Above 65 Years

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2023-2029)

Bigbox/Superstores and Supermarkets

Pharmacies

Web-based Retailers

Direct-To-Consumer

Others

Vendors List

Key Vendors

Natrol, LLC.

Nature Made

Nestlé

NOW Foods

Procter & Gamble

Sanofi

Unilever

Unisom

Other Prominent Vendors

Amazing Nutrition (Good Brands LLC)

GORILLA MIND, LLC.

Ion Nutritional Labs

Life Extension

Qunol

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Rexall Sundown, Inc.

Ritual

Saga

Sandland

American Standard Supplements

Banyan Botanicals

Designs for Health

Eaternal

ELMNT Health

EVLUTION NUTRITION

Harmony Company

Healthycell

Herbs, Etc

Hollis Nutrition

Just Potent LLC

Lief Organics

Matsun Nutrition

Medchoice

MidNite

Nature& Way

NutriSport Pharmacal, Inc.

Optimum Nutrition, Inc. (Glanbia plc)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Relaxium

Renew Life Formulas, LLC

Sugarbear Pro

That Good Supplement Co.

Top Shelf Grind

UniWell Laboratories

Key questions Answered in the Report:

Q. How big is the U.S. sleep supplements market?

Q. What is the growth rate of the U.S. sleep supplements market?

Q. What are the drivers in the U.S. sleep supplements market?

Q. Who are the major players in the U.S. sleep supplements market?

Table of Content

CHAPTER – 1: US Sleep Supplements Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Developments

CHAPTER – 2: US Sleep Supplements Market Segmentation Data

Formulation Market Insights (2023-2029) Tablets Capsules Gummies Other

Gender Market Insights (2023-2029) Males Females

Age Market Insights (2023-2029) Between 35 & 65 Years Less Than 34 Years Above 65 Years

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2023-2029) Bigbox/Superstores and Supermarkets Pharmacies Web-based Retailers Direct-To-Consumer Others



CHAPTER – 3: US Sleep Supplements Market Prospects & Opportunities

US Sleep Supplements Market Drivers

US Sleep Supplements Market Trends

US Sleep Supplements Market Constraints

CHAPTER – 4: US Sleep Supplements Market Overview

US Sleep Supplements Market- Competitive Landscape

US Sleep Supplements Market - Key Players

US Sleep Supplements Market - Key Company Profiles

CHAPTER – 5: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

Arizton

