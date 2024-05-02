The U.S. Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market is Set to Surge $5.23 Billion by 2029 - Buzz in Vegan Products Sparks the Market Demand - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the US oat-based snacks & beverages market is growing at a CAGR of 6.44% during 2023-2029.



U.S. Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market Focus Insight Report by Arizton

U.S. Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 5.23 billion Market Size (2023) USD 3.59 billion CAGR (2023-2029) 6.44 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

The U.S. oat-based snacks & beverages market is experiencing a surge in demand driven by several emerging trends. One notable trend is the increasing shift towards plant-based foods, leading to a growing preference for oat-based food and drinks. This is fueled by a rising desire among consumers for high-quality and diverse snack and beverage options. Key industry players respond by introducing new products to meet evolving consumer preferences. For example, Narra, a US-based company, recently launched a range of oat milk lattes infused with Asian flavors, catering to changing tastes.

Additionally, the expanding vegan population and growing preference for plant-based diets contribute to the demand for various oat-based snacks and beverages. Consumers are seeking more innovative and unique products to meet their dietary preferences. Moreover, there is a rising demand for healthier options within the oat-based snacks and beverages category. Companies like Nestle are addressing this demand by introducing new milk alternatives, such as a blend of oats and fava, which provide essential protein and amino acids. These nutritious and health-conscious products are expected to meet the growing demand for healthier snack and beverage choices.

Segmentation Analysis

The male segment is seeing substantial growth, with a CAGR of 6.53% projected during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising popularity among health-conscious communities and males focused on fitness.

Online stores in the distribution segment are growing significantly, with the fastest CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period. Online platforms provide enhanced consumer choices due to intensified competition and elevated price levels, facilitating individuals' purchase of goods at affordable rates. It drives the demand for oat-based snacks and beverages in the U.S. market.

The U.S. Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Consumer Demand for Healthier Foods and Increased Popularity of Oats

Paradigm Shift Toward Plant-based Foods

New Product Launches with Combination of Various Nutrients

Challenges

Availability of a Wide Variety of Non-oat-based Products

High Cost of Oat-based Products

Manufacturing Challenges in Oat-based Products

Segmentation & Forecast

Product

Snacks

Beverages

Oat-Based Snacks

Oat-Based Based Bakery & Snack Bars

Oat-Based Savory

Oat-Based Beverages

Plain/Original Beverages

Flavored Beverages

Gender

Men

Women

Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Stores

Others

Vendors List

Key Vendors

Abbott

Bobo's

Danone

Britannia Industries Ltd

General Mills

Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC

Kellogg's

Mondelez International

The Quaker Oats Company

Nairn's Oatcakes Limited

Nestle

Oatly Inc

Pacific Foods

Rude Health

Other Prominent Vendors

Airly Foods

Alyssa's Cookies

Amandin

Bagrry's

BELLA FOUR BAKERY Inc

Califia Farms

Chobani

Flower Foods

Global Premium Resources

Happy Planet Foods

Honey Stinger

Kind Snacks

Life Health Foods

McKee Foods Corporation

Minor Figures Inc

Narra

Pamela's Products

Planet oat

Pure Harvest

Rich Products Corporation

RISE Brewing Co.

Seamild

The Coca-Cola Company

Thrive Market

Table of Contents

CHAPTER – 1: US Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Developments

CHAPTER – 2: US Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market Segmentation Data

Product Market Insights (2023-2029)

Snacks

Beverages

Oat-Based Snacks Market Insights (2023-2029)

Based Bakery & Snack Bars

Oat-Based Savory

Oat-Based Beverages Market Insights (2023-2029)

Plain/Original Beverages

Flavored Beverages

Gender Market Insights (2023-2029)

Men

Women

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2023-2029)

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Stores

Others

CHAPTER – 3: US Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market Prospects & Opportunities

US Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market Drivers

US Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market Trends

US Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market Constraints

CHAPTER – 4: US Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market Overview

US Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market- Competitive Landscape

US Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market - Key Players

US Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market - Key Company Profiles

CHAPTER – 5: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

