The US Kitchen Organizer Market to Gear Up with Increasing Demand for Home Improvement, the Market to Generate Revenue of $23.59 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Focus Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the US kitchen organizer market is growing at a CAGR of 2.54% during 2024-2029.

U.S. Kitchen Organizer Market Focus Insight Report by Arizton

U.S. Kitchen Organizer Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) $23.59 Billion Market Size (2023) $20.29 Billion CAGR (2024-2029) 2.54 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

The US kitchen organizer market is growing immensely due to the rising popularity of pull-out shelves, growing focus on multi-functional and space optimization, growing demand for personalization, rising demand for sustainable solutions, increasing demand for aesthetically attractive products, the rise of technology & innovation advancement, growing demand of hospitality industry, rising focus on home improvement activities, and increasing demand for workplace kitchens.

Many new trends drive the demand for kitchen organizers in the US kitchen organizer market. The popularity of multifunctional organizers is growing significantly in the US market, as they can simplify kitchen tasks and reduce clutters. People are looking for space-saving solutions for their smaller kitchens to organize the kitchen well by maximizing storage capacity. Smart organizer solutions are gaining traction in this market, offering touch-free controls, weight sensors, and voice command features. The automation of organizers and remote-control features enhances the kitchen functionality.

Segmentation Analysis

• Wood is a valuable segment in the US market due to its sustainable qualities, durability, and unique aesthetic appeal. Wood is relatively affordable as compared to metal. Thus, it is an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers. If a wood-based product is properly maintained, it will last for many years. It can be blended with other materials to add a modern touch.

• HoReCa is an end-user segment of the US kitchen market. It includes hotels, restaurants, catering, cafes, pubs, resorts, etc. The demand for kitchen organizers is growing significantly in the HoReCa segment due to various factors, including increasing numbers of hotels and restaurants, growing demand for space optimization, rising focus on kitchen hygiene and efficiency, and adopting sustainable practices in the hospitality industry.

• Supermarkets & hypermarkets are the largest segment in the US kitchen organizer market. They give one-stop shopping and a convenient experience for everyday needs. In the US market, consumers prefer buying kitchen organizers alongside other household items and groceries from supermarkets & hypermarkets. The number of supermarkets is rising in the US.

Segmentation & Forecast

Product Market Insights (2023-2029)

Drawers, Upper & Lower Cabinets Organizers

Pantry Organizers

Countertop Organizers

Others

Material Insights (2023-2029)

Plastic

Metal

Wood

Others

End-User Market Insights (2023-2029)

Residential

HoReCa

Others

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2023-2029)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores & Retail Stores

Online Stores

Vendors List

Key Vendors

Jones Plastic and Engineering Company, LLC

Knape & Vogt

Neighborly, Inc.

Newell Brands

The Container Store

The Home Depot

Other Prominent Vendors

Closet Maid

Hafele

Helen of Troy Limited

Honey Can Do International, Inc.

Kitchen Magic

Blum Inc.

mDesign

Simplehuman

Spectrum Diversified Designs

Sterilite

California Closets

Enclume Design Products

Flywell International Corp.

Home Centric

iDesign

IKEA

Kittrich Corporation

Kessebohmer Clever Storage

Kitchen Wise

MUJI

Neat Method

SALICE

SpaceAid

Umbra

Yamazaki Home

YouCopia

