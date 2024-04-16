The US Gluten-Free Food Products Market to Hit $4.25 BN by 2029, Convenience Stores & Department Stores to Lead the Sales Channel - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the US gluten-free food products market is growing at a CAGR of 8.36% during 2023-2029.

To Know More, Click: https://www.focusreports.store/report/us-gluten-free-food-products-market-focused-insights

The US Gluten-Free Food Products Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) $4.25 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 8.36 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

The US gluten-free food products market is growing significantly due to the increasing popularity of gluten-free pasta, enhanced focus on nutritional value-based gluten-free food products, adoption of gluten-free versions of popular snacks, expansion of product offerings, enormous gain in popularity of gluten-free diet, rising incidence of celiac disease and gluten intolerance, increasing availability of diversified gluten-free food options, and growing trend of better-for-you.

The popularity of gluten-free diet is rising in the US since the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a higher demand for gluten-free snacks. Consumers are continuously seeking flavored snacks that can help to maintain their diet. In the US market, leading companies focus on expanding products to attract a wider consumer base. The rising food trends on social media like "Better-for-You", "Clean Label," etc., influence consumers to adopt gluten-free food products to maintain their health.

Bakery Product to Contribute the Largest Share, Gluten-Free Pasta & Noodles to Witness the Highest CAGR

In the US, manufacturers are focusing on offering improved and new gluten-free bakery products with better variety, taste, and texture. As the bakery segment includes a wide range of products, it caters to various dietary needs and preferences. It leads to drive the demand for gluten-free food products in the US market during the forecast period. Many companies are offering a wide variety of gluten-free bakery products in the US market, including Conagra Brands, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Dawn Food Products, Katz Gluten Free, Feel Good Foods, Flowers Foods, Inc., Dr. Schar AG / SPA, Flowers Foods, and Katz Gluten Free.

In the US market, demand for various flavored pasta is on the rise. For instance, due to its nutritional profile, there is a significant increase in demand for brown rice pasta, quinoa pasta, chickpea pasta, etc., in the US gluten-free food products market. As the demand for nutritional food increases in the US market, drives this segment during the forecast period. The rising demand for grab-and-go options, microwaveable solutions, and single-serve portions attracts people with busy lifestyles. Gluten-free pasta is easily available at online stores and supermarkets & hypermarkets in the US. This will drive the demand for gluten-free food products in the US market during the forecast period.

Convenience Stores & Department Stores Distribution Channel Leading the Market

Convenience stores and department stores are witnessing steady growth in the US market, fueled by the increasing demand for easily accessible and convenient food items. Particularly, convenience stores are capitalizing on the trend by offering a variety of gluten-free food products in ready-to-eat and grab-and-go options. This trend is especially popular among busy individuals who are on the go, such as travelers or office workers, who seek quick meal solutions.

In December 2023, retail sales in the US saw a notable increase of 5.6% year-on-year, indicating a robust market demand. The surge in popularity of gluten-free alternatives for bread, pasta, and other meal options is a significant driving force behind the demand for gluten-free products in convenience stores. Despite their smaller packaging, these products often come with a higher price point in convenience stores. However, this hasn't deterred consumers, as there's a growing preference for convenient gluten-free options among those with busy lifestyles or those seeking grab-and-go food solutions.

Moreover, the increasing awareness about gluten-free diets is further propelling the demand for such snacks, not only in convenience stores but also in department stores. Despite facing space constraints, these stores are prioritizing the offering of quick-selling food products to meet market demand. Overall, the market for gluten-free snacks is on the rise, driven by consumer preferences for healthier and more convenient food options.

Competitive Overview

The competitive landscape of the US gluten-free food products market is marked by established players and emerging brands vying for market dominance. Significant companies are diversifying their product offerings across various tastes and textures while prioritizing expanding product categories. In their quest to provide nutritious and healthy options, companies are continuously sourcing high-quality ingredients. Competitive strategies include the provision of value packs, promotional deals, and competitive pricing to appeal to budget-conscious consumers.

Targeted marketing efforts are underway to raise brand awareness among individuals diagnosed with celiac disease, health-conscious consumers, and those seeking diet-friendly options. Additionally, emerging brands are leveraging online platforms to broaden their market reach.

Get this Report for Lesser with Our Subscription Services: https://www.focusreports.store/report/us-gluten-free-food-products-market-focused-insights

Segmentation & Forecast

Product Market Insights (2023-2029) Bakery Products Breakfast Foods Pasta & Noodles Snacks, Condiments, & Others

Age Group Insights (2023-2029) Adults Pediatrics

Gender Market Insights (2023-2029) Females Males

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2023-2029) Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores & Department Stores Online Stores Others



Vendors List

Key Vendors: Amy's Kitchen, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Conagra Brands, Inc., Flowers Foods, General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Co, Mondelēz International, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Company

Other Prominent Vendors: Dawn Food Products, Inc., Dr. Schar AG / SPA, Feel Good Foods, Katz Gluten Free, Nature's Path, Now Foods, PepsiCo, Inc, Quinoa Corporation (Ancient Harvest), CAULIPOWER, Crown Prince, Inc., Fody Foods, Gluten-Free Prairie, Gruma Corporation, Inna's Kitchen Culinaria, Namaste Foods, Mountain High Organics, OGGI FOODS Inc., and Rachel Paul's Food

Table of Contents

CHAPTER – 1: US Gluten-Free Food Products Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Developments

CHAPTER – 2: US Gluten-Free Food Products Market Segmentation Data

Product Market Insights (2023-2029) Bakery Products Breakfast Foods Pasta & Noodles Snacks, Condiments, & Others

Age Group Insights (2023-2029) Adults Pediatrics

Gender Market Insights (2023-2029) Females Males

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2023-2029) Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores & Department Stores Online Stores Others



CHAPTER – 3: US Gluten-Free Food Products Market Prospects & Opportunities

US Gluten-Free Food Products Market Drivers

US Gluten-Free Food Products Market Trends

US Gluten-Free Food Products Market Constraints

CHAPTER – 4: US Gluten-Free Food Products Market Overview

US Gluten-Free Food Products - Competitive Landscape

US Gluten-Free Food Products - Key Players

US Gluten-Free Food Products - Key Company Profiles

CHAPTER – 5: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

Arizton

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Report:

Europe Personalized Gifting Market - Focused Insight 2024-2029

U.S. Sustainable Travel Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029

U.S. Counter Mounted Automatic Soap Dispenser Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029

About Focused Reports by Arizton

Welcome to Focused Reports, an esteemed Arizton Advisory & Intelligence subsidiary committed to delivering precise and insightful market research reports across all key geographies. Our unique selling proposition lies in our affordable pricing, accurate data, in-depth research, and presentation-ready reports. With us, expensive market research is a thing of the past. We aim to be strategic, providing valuable data. Focus Reports is where folks come to name their ideas, create a compelling brand and a great-looking website, and attract customers with digital and social marketing.

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Website: https://www.focusreports.store/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326840/4513442/Focus_Reports_Logo.jpg