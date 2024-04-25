The US Garage Furniture Market to Create Revenue Opportunities of Over $3 Billion by 2029 - Residential Segment to Lead the Industry Growth - Exclusive Focus Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus research report, the US garage furniture market is growing at a CAGR of 2.20% during 2024-2029.

The US Garage Furniture Market Focus Insight by Arizton

The US Garage Furniture Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) $3.17 Billion Market Size (2023) $2.78 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 2.20 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

The robust growth in the home improvement sector is a significant driver for the garage furniture market in the US. With more homeowners investing in enhancing their living spaces, there is a parallel surge in demand for well-organized and functional garages. This trend is fuelled by an increase in DIY projects and a growing interest in transforming garages into multifunctional spaces, contributing to the overall expansion of the garage furniture market. Despite the evolving market, a challenge lies in consumer education and awareness regarding the diverse garage furniture options available. Many consumers may not be fully informed about the latest trends, materials, or technologies in garage furniture. Manufacturers and retailers face the task of effectively communicating the benefits and features of their products to ensure that consumers make informed purchasing decisions. Overcoming this challenge is crucial for sustaining market growth. The US garage furniture market exhibits strength in its robust online presence and effective digital marketing strategies. Companies leveraging e-commerce platforms, social media, and digital advertising have successfully expanded their reach and engaged with a broader audience. This strength contributes to increased sales and enables manufacturers to gather valuable insights into consumer preferences, helping them adapt their offerings to meet evolving market demands.

Product Innovation:

In 2023, Gladiator, one of the prominent vendors, introduced the Flex Cabinet System, revolutionizing garage customization. These cabinets are available in four types that offer homeowners flexibility and strength. The 30" Tall Cabinet, 24" Wall Cabinet, 24" 2-door Base Cabinet, and 24" 1-Drawer 2-Door Base Cabinet are all constructed from 24-gauge steel with welded precision. Adjustable shelves with hidden brackets accommodate various storage needs. Soft-touch recessed handles and adjustable soft-close doors enhance usability. The multi-point locking mechanism ensures items remain safe. With pre-configured systems capable of holding up to 2,350 pounds of evenly distributed weight, Gladiator caters to diverse garage layouts. Their innovation sets a high bar for competitors, urging them to enhance their cabinet offerings to match this level of flexibility and durability.

In 2023, NewAge Products, one of the prominent vendors, disrupted the home renovation shopping experience by launching Return-Proof Virtual Demos. Through live product demonstrations, consumers connect directly with Product Experts. This face-to-face interaction lets customers virtually explore NewAge's indoor and outdoor storage solutions. By eliminating guesswork, buyers gain confidence in their purchase decisions. This will have impacts like reduced returns, streamlined decision-making, and enhanced customer engagement. Competitors must adapt to personalized approaches like this to stay competitive in the evolving market.

The Residential Market to Cross $2 Billion by 2029

Within the residential segment, a noticeable trend towards transforming garages into multifunctional spaces leads to increased demand for adaptable and aesthetically pleasing garage furniture. A diverse range of preferences characterizes the residential market, prompting manufacturers to offer modular and customizable solutions to cater to individual homeowner needs. Homeowners prioritize garage furniture that complements the overall design of their homes, with an increasing focus on creating organized, stylish, and functional garage spaces for storage, work, and leisure. A rising trend among residential garage furniture involves the integration of smart home technologies, with homeowners seeking furniture that can be connected to home automation systems, allowing for remote monitoring and control. There is a noticeable trend towards do-it-yourself (DIY) garage furniture solutions, catering to homeowners who enjoy customizing and assembling their furniture, leading to a demand for modular and easy-to-install options.

Segmentation & Forecast

Product Type

Cabinets & Drawers

Shelves & Racks

Benches & Tables

Chairs & Stools

Others

Distribution Channel

Big Box/Superstores

Online Channels

Speciality Furniture Stores

Others

End-User

Residential

Commercial

Vendors Lists

Key Vendors

California Closets

ClosetMaid

Dorel Industries

Rubbermaid

The Container Store

Other Prominent Vendors

Homak

Obsessed Garage

ATD Tools

Whalen Furniture

VAULT

Greenberg Casework Company

NewAge Products

Carolina Garage Company

Ulti-MATE Garage

TOOLSiD

Garage Organization

Gladiator

Flow Wall

Suncast

Prepac

Garage Living

GarageTek

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Seville Classics

Edsal

TRINITY

Organized Living

CTech Manufacturing

PremierGarage

Garage Art

Sterilite

Triton Products

Redline Garagegear

Quality Craft

Stack-On

VIPER TOOL STORAGE

Table of Contents

CHAPTER – 1: U.S. Garage Furniture Market Overview

Executive Summary

Introduction

Key Findings

CHAPTER – 2: U.S. Garage Furniture Market Projected Revenue

U.S.: Projected Revenue of Garage Furniture (2024-2029; $Billions)

CHAPTER – 3: U.S. Garage Furniture Market Segmentation Data

US: Projected Revenue by Product Type (2024-2029); (Revenue $ B.N.)

Product Type Snapshot

Cabinets & Drawers

Shelves & Racks

Benches & Tables

Chairs & Stools

Others

U.S.: Projected Revenue by Distribution Channel (2024-2029); (Revenue $ B.N.)

Distribution Channel Snapshot

Big Box/Superstores

Online Channels

Speciality Furniture Stores

Others

U.S.: Projected Revenue by End-User (2024-2029); (Revenue $ B.N.)

End-User Snapshot

Residential

Commercial

CHAPTER – 4: U.S. Garage Furniture Market Prospects & Opportunities

U.S. Garage Furniture Market Trends

U.S. Garage Furniture Market Drivers

U.S. Garage Furniture Market Constraints

CHAPTER – 5: U.S. Garage Furniture Market Industry Overview

U.S. Garage Furniture Market - Competitive Landscape

- Competitive Landscape U.S. Garage Furniture Market - Key Players

- Key Players U.S. Garage Furniture Market – Other Prominent Vendors

CHAPTER – 6: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

About Arizton

