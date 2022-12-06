The Urban Mining Market to Record Revenue of USD 38 Billion by 2027. A Growth Opportunity of USD 20 Billion in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the urban mining market will grow at a CAGR of 13% during 2021-2027. The urban mining market is driven by rising demand for sustainable development, awareness of recycling and urban mining, and the impact of depleting natural resources. The power generation industry is engaging in sustainable development by using renewable energy. For the generation and transmission of power, different circuit panels are needed by solar panels, wind turbines, and hydroelectric turbines. After being discarded, these electric panels are recycled, and precious metals like gold, silver, copper, and palladium are refined and used to make new electric panels. The urban mining market will expand significantly during the forecast period thanks to these features, which encourage sustainable growth.

Urban Mining Market - Global Outlook And Forecast 2022-2027

Urban Mining Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 38 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 18.18 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 13 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segments Waste Type, Commodity Type, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World Key Leading Countries The UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, The US, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Turkey, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia Key Players Umicore, Johnson Matthey, Materion Corporation, Boliden Group, Sims Limited, AET Environmental, All Green Recycling, Apex Environmental Services Inc., Arch Enterprises, Inc., Clean Harbors, Inc., Dowa Eco-System, Ltd., ECR World, EnviroMetal Technologies Inc., Gannon & Scott, Heraeus Holding, HOBI International, Inc., M&K Recovery Group, Suez Group, Veolia, and WM Intellectual Property Holding, L.L.C. Page Number 214 Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3578

Over the past few decades, the industrial sector has been a major contributor to carbon emissions. Traditional mining activities and industrial development have contributed significantly to this carbon emission. Industries such as automotive and transportation are the major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.

Over the past few decades, the industrial sector has been a major contributor to carbon emissions. Traditional mining activities and industrial development have contributed significantly to this carbon emission. Industries such as automotive and transportation are the major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.

The landfill also contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions as methane and CO2 are emitted from landfills due to acidic reactions. Methane emissions in landfills may lead to fire accidents, resulting in more greenhouse gas emissions into the environment. Therefore, recycling this landfill waste and its management is crucial to reduce the carbon footprint, further boosting the urban mining market growth.

Why Should You Buy this Research Report?

The report provides detailed information about market size & CAGR of urban mining market during 2022-2027

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.

Europe Will be the Largest Urban Mining Market During the Forecast Period

Europe is home to many developed countries, such as Germany, France, the UK, and Italy. The governments of these developed countries have introduced policies that will attract and encourage investments to promote urban mining and recycling processes. Additionally, these governments have provided incentives and subsidies through a variety of monetary and fiscal policies.

Europe is one of the largest markets for urban mining as e-waste and construction & demolition waste recycling in the region is increasing significantly due to stringent environmental regulations, government subsidies, and continuous innovation, thus leading to rapid industrial development, growing population, increased disposable income of people and increased use of electrical and electronic devices. In addition, the low cost of metal and mineral extraction and the availability of advanced technology for recycling in the region have fueled the demand for urban mining in Europe. Therefore, Europe is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Key Vendors

Umicore

Johnson Matthey

Materion Corporation

Boliden Group

Sims Limited

AET Environmental

All Green Recycling

Apex Environmental Services Inc.

Arch Enterprises, Inc.

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Dowa Eco-System, Ltd.

ECR World

EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

Gannon & Scott

Heraeus Holding

HOBI International, Inc.

M&K Recovery Group

Suez Group

Veolia

WM Intellectual Property Holding, L.L.C.

The report also includes market size, growth forecast, and trends analysis on the following segments:

Waste Type

Electronics & Electrical Waste

Construction & Demolition Waste

Others

Commodity Type

Precious Metals

Non-Precious Metals

Other Commodities

Geography

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Russia

North America

US



Canada

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India

Rest of the World

Turkey



Mexico



Saudi Arabia

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6.1 MARKET SYNOPSIS

6.1.1 DRIVERS

6.1.2 OPPORTUNITIES

6.1.3 CHALLENGES

6.2 SEGMENT REVIEW

6.2.1 WASTE TYPE

6.2.2 COMMODITY TYPE

6.3 GEOGRAPHY

6.4 COMPANY AND STRATEGIES

7 MARKET AT A GLANCE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

8.2.1 WASTE COLLECTORS

8.2.2 WASTE SEPARATORS

8.2.3 WASTE RECYCLERS & METAL REFINING SERVICE PROVIDERS

8.2.4 END-USERS

8.3 MACRO ECONOMIC FACTORS

8.3.1 CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

8.3.2 AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY

8.3.3 ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 AWARENESS OF RECYCLING & URBAN MINING

9.2 GROWING DEMAND FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

9.3 DEPLETING NATURAL RESOURCES

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS

10.1.1 POLICIES AND REGULATIONS IN THE US

10.1.2 POLICIES AND REGULATIONS IN EUROPE

10.2 RECOVERY OF INDUSTRIAL METAL RESOURCES

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 LACK OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND TECHNICAL KNOWLEDGE

11.2 UNORGANIZED AND UNAUTHORIZED LANDFILL SITES IN EMERGING ECONOMIES

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 WASTE TYPE

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 ELECTRONIC & ELECTRICAL WASTE

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 CONSTRUCTION & DEMOLITION WASTE

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.5 OTHERS

13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 COMMODITY TYPE

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 PRECIOUS METALS

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 NON-PRECIOUS METALS

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.5 OTHER COMMODITIES

14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 GEOGRAPHY

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

16 EUROPE

16.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.3 WASTE TYPE

16.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4 COMMODITY TYPE

16.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5 KEY COUNTRIES

16.6 UK

16.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.7 GERMANY

16.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.8 FRANCE

16.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.9 RUSSIA

16.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.10 ITALY

16.10.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17 NORTH AMERICA

17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.3 WASTE TYPE

17.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.4 COMMODITY TYPE

17.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.5 KEY COUNTRIES

17.6 US

17.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.7 CANADA

17.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18 APAC

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3 WASTE TYPE

18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.4 COMMODITY TYPE

18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5 KEY COUNTRIES

18.6 CHINA

18.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7 JAPAN

18.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8 SOUTH KOREA

18.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.9 INDIA

18.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 REST OF THE WORLD

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3 WASTE TYPE

19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.4 COMMODITY TYPE

19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5 KEY COUNTRIES

19.6 TURKEY

19.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7 MEXICO

19.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8 SAUDI ARABIA

19.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

20.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

21 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

21.1 UMICORE

21.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

21.1.2 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

21.1.3 PRODUCT AND SERVICE OFFERINGS

21.1.4 KEY STRATEGIES

21.1.5 KEY STRENGTHS

21.1.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

21.2 JOHNSON MATTHEY

21.3 MATERION CORPORATION

21.4 BOLIDEN GROUP

21.5 SIMS LIMITED

22 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

22.1 AET ENVIRONMENTAL

22.1.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

22.1.2 PRODUCT AND SERVICE OFFERINGS

22.3 APEX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES INC.

22.4 ARCH ENTERPRISES, INC.

22.5 CLEAN HARBORS, INC.

22.6 DOWA ECO-SYSTEM CO., LTD.

22.7 ECR WORLD INC.

22.8 ENVIROMETAL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

22.9 GANNON & SCOTT

22.10 HERAEUS HOLDING

22.10.3 PRODUCT AND SERVICE OFFERINGS

22.11 HOBI INTERNATIONAL, INC.

22.12 M&K RECOVERY GROUP

22.13 SUEZ

22.14 VEOLIA

22.15 WM INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY HOLDINGS, L.L.C.

23 REPORT SUMMARY

23.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

23.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

24 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

24.1 MARKET BY WASTE TYPE

24.1.1 ELECTRONICS & ELECTRICAL WASTE (E-WASTE)

24.1.2 CONSTRUCTION & DEMOLITION WASTE (C&D WASTE)

24.1.3 OTHERS

24.2 MARKET BY COMMODITY TYPE

24.2.1 PRECIOUS METALS

24.2.2 NON-PRECIOUS METALS

24.2.3 OTHER COMMODITIES

24.3 EUROPE

24.3.1 WASTE TYPE

24.3.2 COMMODITY TYPE

24.4 NORTH AMERICA

24.4.1 WASTE TYPE

24.4.2 COMMODITY TYPE

24.5 APAC

24.5.1 WASTE TYPE

24.5.2 COMMODITY TYPE

24.6 REST OF THE WORLD

24.6.1 WASTE TYPE

24.6.2 COMMODITY TYPE

25 APPENDIX

25.1 ABBREVIATIONS

