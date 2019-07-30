The Ultimate Gaming Upgrade of Vivo NEX Showcased at the PUBG MOBILE Club Open Global Finals 2019

The flagship series NEX is Vivo's premium line-up and is the leading representation of innovation in design, performance, as well as cutting-edge technologies. With the notch-free Ultra FullView™ Display, NEX fulfills the bezel-less dream with 91.24% screen-to-body, giving gamers a truly immersive experience. Its world's first Elevating Front Camera hides in the body of the phone and elevates to allow consumers to take selfies exactly as they have in the past.

Now, Vivo has brought NEX to a greater new height with the latest optimization and gaming feature upgrade. This also reinforce Vivo's commitment to empower gamers, especially during the PUBG MOBILE Club Open Global Finals 2019. With this upgrade, NEX ensures that gamers will be using the best-in-class gaming software throughout the competition.

Vivo Multi-Turbo Engine to ensure a smooth-running gaming experience

NEX features the Vivo Multi-Turbo Engine to deliver optimum performance even during the most intense mobile gameplay. It combines several turbo features including: Game Turbo, Center Turbo, Cooling Turbo and AI Turbo to ensure the smoothest possible gaming experience.

'Game Turbo' connects to the game performance SDK to enable optimizations specific to a number of popular mobile games including PUBG MOBILE.

'Center Turbo' prioritizes CPU and internal storage resources to ensure maximum performance for games even when there are multiple applications running simultaneously in the background. This ultimately reduces FPS drops by 78%.

'Cooling Turbo' ensures the smartphone does not overheat via cooling and thermal management features when gamers are deep in the heat of battle.

'AI Turbo' anticipates resource intensive scenarios and intelligently allocates CPU/GPU power to ensure a smooth gaming experience. Through the support of AI prediction, the startup speed of users' applications is increased by more than 20% as compared to the original application startup mechanism.

Turbo Mode optimizes display for PUBG MOBILE

Turning on the Turbo mode on NEX activates the display optimization tailored for PUBG MOBILE. Exclusive to NEX as a result of the partnership with PUBG MOBILE, this display optimization feature supports HDR + extreme and delivers a stable high frame rate.

Users can enable the Turbo Mode on PUBG MOBILE application for NEX.

PMCO 2019 Spring Split

The PMCO 2019 Spring Split began in March, with more than 30,000 teams from around the world participating in official in-game qualifiers. Another Fall Split is planned for later this year.

For more information about PMCO 2019 and participating teams, please visit here.

Please access this link for the event images

About Vivo

Vivo is a leading global technology company committed to creating trendsetting smart mobile products and services. Vivo is devoted to forming a vibrant mobile internet ecosystem, and currently owns and operates an extensive network of research operations, with R&D centers in San Diego, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou and Taipei. These centers focus on the development of cutting-edge consumer technologies including 5G, AI, mobile photography and next-generation smartphone design. Vivo has also set up 5 production bases around the world across China, South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Vivo has over two hundred million users enjoying its mobile products and services around the world. Vivo features offline retail stores in over 1,000 cities worldwide.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is developed by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation and based on PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, the original PC and Xbox One gaming phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to do battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play. For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

