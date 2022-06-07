THE UK ENJOYS RECORD YEAR AT DECANTER WORLD WINE AWARDS WITH A FIRST PLATINUM WIN FOR WINE FROM ESSEX

As part of this process almost 250 expert judges, including 41 Masters of Wine and 13 Master Sommeliers, evaluated 18,244 wines from 54 countries at DWWA 2022, making it a record year for wines tasted.

Medal winners came via 21 counties this year representing the record breaking year. Traditional method sparkling wine and still Chardonnay wines topped the results with Best in Show, Platinum and Gold medal wines. There were Silver medal wins for wines made from Bacchus, Pinot Meunier, Pinot Noir, Ortega and Pinot Noir Précoce.

Only 50 wines were awarded Best in Show including the Coates & Seely, Reserve Brut, Hampshire NV. Judges commented: "There's no rule that English sparkling wines must feature in our Best in Show selection; quality is all.

Essex was awarded a Platinum medal for the first time for the Vagabond Winery, Chardonnay 2020, which notched up an impressive 97 points.

There were seven Gold medals awarded to UK wines, Hampshire's Hattingley Valley, Classic Reserve Brut NV, which is available in Waitrose and via Ocado, Wiston Estate, Blanc de Noir Brut 2014 from West Sussex, Gusbourne, Blanc de Noirs Brut 2018, Chapel Down's Kit's Coty Chardonnay 2019 and Kit's Coty, Coeur de Cuvée 2016 all from Kent and Albury Estate, Blanc de Noirs NV from Surrey.

For UK supermarket buys, drinkers can also enjoy a top-scoring Argentinian Malbec from the value category (up to the value of £14.99) for The Best Gran Montaña

Reserve Malbec 2020 from Mendoza which was awarded the competition's top accolade of Value Best in Show and available at Morrisons.

Asda's Extra Special Palacio de Vivero Verdejo 2021 from Rueda, Spain was awarded a Value Platinum medal.

Co-op offer three Value Gold medal winners (up to £14.99) including its own label Irresistible Carménère, Maipó Valley, Chile 2021, BDX Revolution, Cabernet Franc Rosé Bordeaux, France 2021 and New Zealand's Vavasour Sauvignon Blanc 2021 from Marlborough.

Value Gold medals can also be found at Waitrose for, Beronia Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2017 and at Morrisons for its The Best Muscadet Sèvre et Maine sur lie 2020 from the Loire, France.

Decanter World Wine Awards Co Chair, Sarah Jane Evans MW, said: "Whether you are in a restaurant or a high street supermarket, that Decanter World Wine Awards medal is really something you can trust.

"Price to me is very important. We're all very price conscious at the moment so we are looking for value. If you see a Value Platinum, for heaven's sake pick it up - it's great value."

Ukraine had their best showing to date with 82% of wines entered winning medals (14 in total). Gold was awarded to Beykush Winery Reserve Chardonnay 2019 who took special measures having their bottles hand-delivered via Hungary, knowing that winning this prestigious award would be the key to higher export success and crucial income.

Visit awards.decanter.com for a full list of winners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833237/Decanter_World_Wine_Awards_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833236/Decanter_World_Wine_Awards_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Decanter World Wine Awards