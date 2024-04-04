The UK Data Center Market Investment to Reach $10.13 Billion by 2029 - Get Insights on 200 Existing Data Centers and 40 Upcoming Facilities across the UK - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --According to Arizton's latest research report, the UK data center market is growing at a CAGR of 2.37% during 2023-2029.

United Kingdom Data Center Market Research Report by Arizton

The UK Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size - Investment (2029) USD 10.13 Billion Market Size – Area (2029) 955 thousand sq. Feet Power Capacity (2029) 183 MW (2029) CAGR – Investment (2023-2029) 2.37 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 5 Billion (2029) Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segmentation Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography Market Dynamics Cloud Services Are Growing at a Great Pace

Big Data and IoT Services Are Widely Adopted, Driving Data Center Investments

Enhanced Connectivity Through Submarine Cables Fuels Demand, Driving Growth in Data Center Infrastructure

The UK data center market has around 200 data center facilities, while around 40 are currently in the pipeline. The influx of data infrastructure investments is fueled by top colocation operators such as VIRTUS Data Centres, Equinix, Digital Realty, and Ark Data Centres. The UK's strategic significance in global connectivity is underlined by its 56 submarine cables linking key regions such as the US, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Acquisitions such as nLighten's acquisition of Proximity Data Centres highlight the dynamic nature of the market. Meanwhile, the data center expansion initiatives by Pulsant, Telehouse, and other players reflect the industry's commitment to meeting the growing demand.

The UK data center market is experiencing a robust surge in investments, marked by expansion initiatives, acquisitions, and new projects, thereby showcasing the dynamic nature of the market. The market will experience cumulative core and shell investments of over $10 billion during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

The UK data center market is experiencing significant growth due to factors such as the widespread adoption of digital platforms, the expansion of 5G network connectivity, an increase in internet users, government and digital economy initiatives, as well as the integration of advanced technologies, including IoT, big data, and AI. The UK accounts for approximately 20% of Western Europe's total data center investments.

total data center investments. Investments from colocation data center operators including key players such as Equinix, VIRTUS Data Centres, Digital Realty, and Ark Data Centres fuel the growth of the UK data center market.

Major cloud service providers, such as AWS, Microsoft, and Google, are actively expanding their data center infrastructure in the UK. Investments and expansion initiatives by these providers align with the growing demand for cloud services.

Counties including Manchester , Berkshire , and West Sussex are witnessing investments in data center facilities. Sustainability efforts such as the use of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) by Datum Datacentres are prevalent across counties.

, , and are witnessing investments in data center facilities. Sustainability efforts such as the use of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) by Datum Datacentres are prevalent across counties. The UK government has launched initiatives such as the Wireless Infrastructure Strategy, which is aiming to increase wireless network connectivity by 2030. The Digital Strategy, launched by the UK government, outlines a holistic approach to digital policy across critical domains, emphasizing the country's commitment to digital technology.

Investment Opportunities

In May 2023 , Kao Data unveiled its plans to construct a 40 MW data center in Manchester's Kenwood Point for a projected investment of $440 million ; the facility is set to go live in late 2025. The strategic move into Manchester aligns with Kao Data's commitment to advancing the region's computing capabilities and supporting the aspirations of the UK government.

, Kao Data unveiled its plans to construct a 40 MW data center in for a projected investment of ; the facility is set to go live in late 2025. The strategic move into aligns with Kao Data's commitment to advancing the region's computing capabilities and supporting the aspirations of the UK government. In April 2023 , Equinix planned to develop a 30 MW data center facility in Slough Trading Estate in Berkshire , outside London . It is a five-story building with two data halls on each floor.

, Equinix planned to develop a 30 MW data center facility in Slough Trading Estate in , outside . It is a five-story building with two data halls on each floor. In April 2023 , Vantage Data Centers announced the development of a second data center campus, LHR2, in West London , with an investment of around $310 million . The LHR1 data center campus, with a total area of 40,000 square feet and two 24 MW multi-story data centers, is expected to be online by 2024.

, Vantage Data Centers announced the development of a second data center campus, LHR2, in , with an investment of around . The LHR1 data center campus, with a total area of 40,000 square feet and two 24 MW multi-story data centers, is expected to be online by 2024. In February 2023 , Colt Data Centre Services started the construction of its hyperscale data center facility in its Hayes, West London , campus; the power capacity of the facility is around 50 MW.

Market size is available in the investment, area, power capacity, and UK colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in the UK by colocation and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

A detailed study of the existing UK data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the UK

Facilities Covered (Existing): 200



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 40



Coverage: 30+ Locations



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in the UK

Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)



Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The UK data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

Existing VS. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Greater London



Berkshire



Greater Manchester



Other Counties

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Racks



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Geography

Greater London



Other Counties

How much is the UK data center market investment expected to grow?

How many data centers have been identified in the UK?

What is the growth rate of the UK data center market?

What are the driving factors for the UK data center market?

Who are the new entrants in the UK data center market?

