The UAE Car Rental and Leasing Market is expected to be driven by Changing Customer Preference vis-à-vis Personal ownership owing to Covid-19 coupled with Rising Tourism, High Vaccination Rates enabling Commercial Activities: Ken Research

Key Findings

Historically, public transport has been the preferred mode of travel in UAE. However, the pandemic has provided a shift in consumer preference for the industry with the increased movement of the population towards personal transport due to health reasons.

The change in consumer preference has been aided by greater technological adoption, government regulations, and health concerns.

Consumers are shifting away from traditional methods of booking vehicles for rentals directly from the airport to booking vehicles from any part of the city through the applications of different aggregators.

Major players in the market such as Diamond lease, Avis, Hertz and Shifty and many more, are expanding their fleets as aggregators have entered the market and the requirement for 'ready-vehicles' has increased. One way the major players have expanded their fleet size is by acquiring fleets from companies which suffered financially from the effects of the pandemic.

Increasing Car Rentals and Leases due to Covid-19: The demand for rental and leased cars increased after the lockdown imposed due to Covid-19 pandemic was lifted but restrictions imposed by the UAE government on Public transport continued. There was a shift in consumer preference due to various factors. Most noticeably, health concerns by individuals and families moved to rent cars instead of using public transport. The growth of tech aggregators in the market also eased the process of selecting vehicles on rent or lease. Nonetheless, the behavior of individuals and corporates varied as individuals demanded cars for a shorter period of time more frequently than compared to corporates who demanded vehicles for a longer period of time.

Opportunities through Commercial Events and Reviving Tourism: Companies in this space are bullish towards Expo 2020 with the event spanning for a period of over 6 months and with an expected arrival of over 3 million people for the event. In the Limousine space, companies are bullish towards the event due to the increased pre-bookings done by corporates for the event. Furthermore, there is an expectation in the market that tourism will revive back due to the high vaccination rates and the attitude of the government towards this has been seen fairly positive.

Shift towards Electric/Hybrid Vehicles: The Government in UAE has been pushing towards a movement towards electric vehicles in a strong manner by providing both monetary and non-monetary incentives. The most direct of this effect would be experienced by the taxi and limousine companies working in the industry as the government owned companies have already started transforming their fleets to either hybrid or electric ones, providing them with a first mover advantage. In comparison, the rental companies run on a very thin number of Electric Vehicles in their fleet currently but are expected to increase the same in the coming years.

Focus on Value-Added Services: In the near future, similar trend can be observed for both the rental and limousine companies as players are competing by providing superior value-added services instead of heading towards a price war. The services include sliding scale termination policy, pooled mileage services to corporates to after rental services and guaranteed replacement of vehicles during servicing. Easy financing opportunities will be offered to both corporates as well as individuals.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "The UAE Car Rental, Leasing and Limousine Market Outlook to 2025 - Driven by Reviving Tourism, altered Customer Preference from Public Transport to Personal Cars owing to Covid-19" observed that UAE car rental and leasing market is in a growth phase, and is recovering strongly from the economic crisis after pandemic. The primary factors that are leading to the gains in the sector are the rebounding of tourism, favorable government initiatives in the form of various events such as Expo 2020 and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Formula 1. Additionally, shift in customer preference towards rental and leased vehicles aided by increased technological adoption. The UAE Car Rental Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% on the basis of revenue for the period 2020-2025F.

Key Segments Covered for Car Rental:-

By Emirates

Dubai



Abu Dhabi



Sharjah

Others (Ras Al Khamiah, Sharjah , Al-Ain , Ajman and Umm Al Quwain )

, , and ) By Types of Car

Economy



SUV



Luxury

By End User

Corporate



Personal

By Source of Booking

On-Airport



Off-Airport

By Duration of Car Rental

0-1 Month



1-6 Months



6-12 Month

Key Segments Covered for Car Leasing:-

By Emirates

Dubai



Abu Dhabi



Sharjah



Others (Ras Al Khamiah, Sharjah , Al-Ain , Ajman and Umm Al Quwain )

, , and ) By Types of Car

Economy



SUV



Luxury



Pick-Up Vans

By Type of Car Leased

Corporate



Personal

By Duration of Car Leasing

1 Year



2 Years



3 Years



More than 3 Years

By End User

Facility Management



Industrial Sector



Food Services



Logistics



Others

Key Segments Covered for Limousine Car:-

By Emirates

Dubai



Abu Dhabi



Sharjah



Others (Ras Al Khamiah, Sharjah , Al-Ain , Ajman and Umm Al Quwain )

, , and ) By Limousine Companies in Emirates (Number of Companies)

Dubai



Abu Dhabi



Sharjah



Others (Ras Al Khamiah, Sharjah , Al-Ain , Ajman and Umm Al Quwain )

, , and ) By Types of Car

Standard



Large Sized



Premium



Ultra Luxury

By Business

Event



Non – Event

By Source of Business (for Cab Companies)

Airport



Non – Airport

By Source of Business

Cab Companies



Non – Cab Companies

By Source of Payment

Direct from Corporate



Corporate Payments

By Purpose of Limousine

Leisure



Corporate

Companies Covered:-

Rental and Lease Companies

Thrifty Rent a Car



Emirates Transport



Hertz



Diamondlease



Massar Car Rental



Leaseplan



Shift Rent a Car



National Car Rental



Avis Rent a Car



Europcar



Budget Rent a Car



Fast Rent a Car



Dollar



Nirvana Travel and Tourism



AutoRent

Limousine Companies:-

Dubai Taxi Corporation

Emirates Transport

CityLink Limousine

Private Limousine

Avis Limousine

Transguard Limousine

Limoinuae

National Transport

Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority

Hot Wheels Limo

Global Wings Limousine

Cityway Limousine

Royal Falcon Limousine

Insaf Limousine

Onak Limousine

Dubai Exotic Limo

Major Dealer

Al Habtoor

Al Futtaim

Al Rostamani

Al Tayer Group

Ali and Sons

Key Target Audience:-

Car Rental companies

Car Leasing companies

Limousine Companies

Tourism Industries

Tour and Travel Aggregator

Automobile companies

Cab taxi companies

Cab Aggregators

Technology Provides

Investors and Venture Capitalist

Government Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period – 2015-2020

– 2015-2020 Forecast Period – 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Overview of the UAE Car Rental, Leasing and Limousine Industry

Government Regulations, Initiatives and Procedure to Start Car Rental & Leasing Business

Car Rental Market Overview

Car Rental Market Size

Car Rental Market Segmentation

Future Outlook of the UAE Car Rental Market, 2020-2025F

Car Leasing Market Overview

Car Leasing Market Size

Car Leasing Market Segmentation

Future Outlook of the UAE Car Leasing Market, 2020-2025F

Competition in Car Rental and Leasing Market

Company Profiles of Rental and Lease Companies

Limousine Car Market Overview

Limousine Car Market Segmentation

Competition in Limousine Service Market Overview

Future Outlook of the UAE Limousine Car Market, 2020-2025F

Covid-19 Impact on the Industry & the way forward

Analysts' Recommendations

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-

UAE Car Rental, Leasing and Limousine Market

Related Reports:-

Europe Car Rental Market Outlook to 2025- By Region (France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, Portugal, Ireland, Poland and Others), By Fleet (Compact, SUV, Luxury) and By Purpose (Leisure and Business), Car Sharing By Fleet Size and Users and Cab Aggregator By Revenue and User)

Europe car rental market witnessed growth during the review period 2013-2018 in terms of fleet size and revenue owing to expansion of local and international players in the market and rise in tourist arrivals in European countries. The market was observed to be at the growth stage owing to increase in investments in the market, fall in prices offered by service providers and innovative strategies adopted by companies in European countries. Profitability associated with car rental companies are highly correlated with the prices offered, operational efficiently, quality & reliability and innovative market penetration strategies adopted by the companies.

Australia Car Leasing and Rental Market Outlook to 2023 - By Type of Car, By Region, By End User, By Rental Booking Purpose, By Rental Booking Mode and Ride Hailing Market- By Type of Ride, By Hailing Purpose and By State

Australia Car Leasing industry was witnessed to be at the late growth stage, with unstable growth year-on-year. Low growth in new vehicle sales and the mining industry bust during the period were primarily responsible for translating low growth in the car lease industry. The industry witnessed growth at a CAGR of around 3.5% in terms of fleet size from leasing segment and 2.7% in terms of revenue from leasing segment during the period 2013-2018. The leasing market is solely built on operating lease and financial lease has not been taken into consideration.

Saudi Arabia Car Rental and Leasing Market Outlook to 2023- By Business Model (Car Leasing and Car Rental), By Fleet Type (Small Category, Medium Category, SUV, Premium/Luxury) and By End Users (Logistics, FMCG, Oil & Gas, Construction, Government and Others)

Saudi Arabia car rental market is at the growth stage witnessing intense competition. Increase in the tourist arrivals, employment rate and growing number of establishments in the kingdom has propelled momentum to the market. The GDP of Saudi Arabia has increased considerably during the review period. The market size of construction industry in the kingdom has increased aggregating a CAGR of close to 3.9% during 2013-2018 owing primarily to the higher demand for car leasing and rental. Major car rental companies such as United International Transportation Company, Hanco, Best Rent a Car, Hertz, Avis, Key, Al Wefaq, Al Tayyar, Enterprise, Samara and others have complimented the target audience in terms of availability of wide range of services. Saudi Arabia car rental & leasing market has witnessed sound growth at a CAGR of around 12.5% in terms of fleet size from leasing segment and 4.6% in terms of fleet size from rental segment during the revenue period 2013-2018.

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan Automotive (Light Vehicle, Heavy Vehicle, Two Wheelers, Taxi, Earth Moving Equipment, Power Tiller, Medium Vehicles, Heavy Buses, Tractor, Medium Buses, Electric Vehicle) Industry Outlook to 2025

Covid-19 pandemic has drastically affected the supply chain in automotive sector and dampened the consumer spending in these countries, resulting in reduced sales. The growth over the years in these countries has been gradual. In Bhutan, the CAGR over the years has been positive which expounds the expansion of automotive sector in the country. Although, government in Bhutan is trying to discourage the use of private vehicles in order to meet its sustainability goals and preserve the rich environment of country by increasing the taxes. Whereas, in Bangladesh government has heavily incentivized the sector by reducing taxes; the result has been a healthy growth of the sector.

Malaysia Used Car Market Outlook To 2025 (Second edition) – Growth of Online Used Car Platforms and increased shift from using public transport to personal cars, fueled by Covid-19 to accelerate Industry's Growth

Malaysia's Used Car sector is in the late growth phase, having grown at a CAGR of ~1% during 2015-2020. Increasing demand for private vehicles, increasing purchasing power, easy availability of finance, increased govt. incentives to ensure the sale of new cars are the main reasons behind positive growth in used car revenue. Other major drivers include drop-in use of public transport due to the pandemic and emergence of online players which have made the overall process of selling and buying used cars smoothly, thus boosting sales.

