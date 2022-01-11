The U.S Energy Drink Market Estimated To Reach US$ 28.25 Billion By 2027

- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary -

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers' focus on nutrition increases, the beverage market is booming with functional beverages catering to sports recovery, and convenient protein/nutrition beverages. Health-conscious consumers are prioritizing their search for better-for-your food and drink options with energizing, hydrating and reparative ingredients, according to Mintel's March "Sports and Performance Drinks US" report. In the United States, energy drinks' consumption has gained immense popularity among the millennial population over the last decade, and it has now become a multibillion-dollar industry. It is an integral part of social gatherings, parties, and celebrations in the United States. An energy drink contains stimulant compounds, usually caffeine, which is marketed as providing mental and physical stimulation. It is not carbonated and contains sugar, other sweeteners, herbal extracts, taurine, and amino acids. According to a recent report from ResearchAndMarkets the United States Energy Drink Market will be US$ 28.25 Billion by 2027. The report said: "The expanding health consciousness among individuals, along with sedentary lifestyles and busy schedules of working professionals, is shifting consumer preferences towards functional beverages. This, in turn, is continuing to fuel the growth of the United States energy drink industry." Active companies in the markets this week include Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), Celsius Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: CELH).

ResearchAndMarkets added: "Additionally, the consumption of energy drinks has turned into a status symbol, especially for the youth residing in urban areas. This has happened in an increased dependence on energy drinks. Specific clean-label claims, like non-organic, natural and organic, among others, are influencing consumers, primarily teenagers and young adults (major target consumers), who indulge in sports activities. It continued: "In the United States, distribution channels such as Convenience Stores, Foodservice, Mass Merchandisers, Supermarket and others are provided energy drinks in multiple flavors and primary packaging, including plastic, glass, and metals. PET bottles and cans provide consumers with a wide range to choose their suitable drinks based on packaging and flavor."

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) BREAKING NEWS - Splash Beverage Group Receives Authorization for TapouT in Walmart Stores Across Florida Metropolitan Areas - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced it has received authorization to sell its TapouT performance drink in Florida beginning with 47 Walmart stores located in major metropolitan regions. Walmart has approximately 341 stores in the state of Florida, the second largest number of stores by state in the U.S.

"We are thrilled with this Walmart authorization, and this is a wonderful way to start 2022. Walmart is extremely selective in the brands they choose to offer their shoppers and selecting TapouT is great validation that TapouT can compete at the highest level with the biggest global brands," said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group's Chairman and CEO. "We are grateful to Walmart for the opportunity, and equally grateful to our distribution partner AB One and the Anheuser Busch network, who's credibility with Walmart we are certain played an important role in our selection. The opportunity for significant growth within the Walmart Florida market is one that we will eagerly seize, and we look forward to validating the confidence Walmart has shown with us." CONTINUED… Read the Splash Beverage full press release by going to: https://splashbeveragegroup.com/investor/press/



Additional recent developments in the beverage industry include:





The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) recently announced that it has acquired full ownership of BODYARMOR, a line of sports performance and hydration beverages that is incremental to the Coca-Cola beverage portfolio and has significant potential for long-term growth. In 2018, Coca-Cola initially acquired a 15% stake in BODYARMOR with a path to full ownership, based on a pre-determined discount. Coca-Cola is paying $5.6 billion in cash for the remaining 85% of the company.

BODYARMOR will be managed as a separate business within Coca-Cola's North America operating unit and will continue to be based in New York. Under a separate consulting and transition-services agreement, the executive leadership team, including Co-founder and Chairman Mike Repole and President Brent Hastie, has agreed to continue to work to maintain the brand's successful momentum in the market. They are committed to executing BODYARMOR's 2022 plan and working on vision and strategy for 2023 and beyond.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) recently announced that it had issued its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 (ending December 25) financial results and other related information on Thursday, February 10, 2022 by posting the following materials and links on the company's website at www.pepsico.com/investors.

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) recently announced results for its second quarter ended October 30, 2021: Net sales were $283.2 million, a second quarter sales record; Gross profit was $101.5 million; Earnings per share was $.42; and Cash was $273 million, up 41%.

"Our results for the quarter are a dynamic reflection of the current business conditions in America and around the planet," stated a company spokesperson. "While net sales for the quarter increased 13% from the pre-pandemic levels of the second quarter of FY20, the dynamics of how we monitor and measure internal performance reveal metrics that reflect the reality of our results. The current, well-publicized conditions, while impacting all consumer products companies, prevented us from meeting consumer demand and resulted in creating record backlogs at the end of the quarter.

Celsius Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, recently reported preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Management will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results with the investment community. A PDF containing our third quarter 2021 results and full financial tables is available at: https://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com/Q3_2021

Celsius Holdings, Inc., is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness and supplement drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has five drink lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated twenty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Splash Beverage Group, Inc.by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Financialnewsmedia.com