The Turkish Mohsen Kara and Albijan Celik win Otr Elkalam awards

Kara joined the competition via the Internet, where the General Entertainment Authority, which organizes and supervises the competition, facilitated the method of participation. After an exceptional performance in the final qualifiers in the category of the call to prayer, Kara succeeded in winning first place in the call to prayer category, receiving a prize of SAR2 million ($533,200).

The winner of the second prize, amounting to SAR1 million (($266,600), "Albijan Glik" does not speak Arabic, yet he managed to impress the jury with his sweet voice, which touched the hearts of the multinational viewers of Otr Elkalam show.

Kara began his journey with the call to prayer at the age of eight. He loved the great companion Bilal al-Habashi, and he went through many experiences. He delivered the call to prayer in a number of large mosques in Germany, Iran and Turkey, and he hopes that the competition will open the doors of fame for him to deliver the call to prayer everywhere.

Celik, who is of Macedonian origins, learned the Holy Quran and the call to prayer at an early age from a teacher who discovered his talent. From the very beginning of the qualifiers in Turkey, he was hoping to win the competition. As for his mastery of the call to prayer and the Holy Quran without knowing Arabic, he said that "man is powerless and the Holy Quran is miraculous."

